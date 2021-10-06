BMW X3 plug-in hybrid arrives with prices starting at R$ 399,950

The BMW X3 arrives on the domestic market in three versions to reinforce the range of luxury SUV options of the German brand in Brazil. It comes in versions X3 xDrive 30e X-Line for R$ 399,950, X3 xDrive30e M Sport for R$ 439,950 and X3 xDrive30e M Sport Launch Edition, which comes out at R$ 449,950.

With a visual update, the SUV arrives imported from Spartanburg, USA, but only in this hybrid version, as the model is also manufactured in Araquari, Santa Catarina. The X3 2022 arrives with a double kidney grille connected by a single frame, with headlamps narrowed by ten millimeters.

The front bumper has vertical air intakes at the ends. At the rear, on the BMW X3 the LED taillights adopted a three-dimensional design, but with pinch-shaped fillets still retained. The rear bumper, on the other hand, features a frame that surrounds the exhaust outlets.

The BMW X3 2022 also has aluminum details on the bumpers and sills, but on the X3 PHEV, the set has 20-inch Y Spoke alloy wheels and different tire sizes on the front (245/45 R20) and on the rear (275/40 R20).

In mechanics, the highlight is the 184 horsepower 2.0 TwinPower Turbo engine with a higher torque: 35.5 kgfm. Equipped with an electric motor and eight-speed automatic transmission, the X3 plug-in hybrid has 292 horsepower and 42.6 kgfm combined.

The SUV has xDrive all-wheel drive and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds and can go up to 110 km/h in Auto eDrive mode, while the eDrive at cruise speed can move the car up to 135 km/h with energy. In electric mode, the X3 can run up to 46 km on the WLTP cycle.

In addition, the BMW X3 plug-in hybrid produces artificial noise while running in electric mode up to 30 km/h. When recharging with the Wallbox, it needs 3 hours to complete the charge. At 110V it takes 9h and at 220V it takes 5.5h.

BMW X3 2022 – Photo Gallery