BofA remains optimistic about Brazil in Latin America and recommends actions linked to economic reopening

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Amidst so many political and economic uncertainties and in the face of an uncertain international scenario, there are still those who still have a positive vision for variable income assets in Brazil.

Bank of America strategists David Beker, Paula Andrea Soto and Carlos Peyrelongue, wrote in a report that they remain optimistic about Brazil and Mexico, giving the two countries’ markets the recommendation overweight (recommended positioning above the market average) within the portfolio for Latin America.

In our country, the American bank team sees opportunities in bank shares, companies exposed to the reopening of the economy, players inflation and some names with international positioning, which are the cases of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), JBS (JBSS3) and WEG (WEGE3).

“In Brazil, credit expansion is at a good pace, while asset quality and spreads are stable, and coverage rates are close to all-time highs,” the experts write.

In relation to Vale (VALE3), BofA sees the role as market weight (recommended positioning within the market average) due to the assessment that concerns about lower Chinese demand are priced. In addition, analysts point out that the bank’s economic team is already seeing news that the Chinese government will take stimulus measures.

On the other hand, the BofA team is underweight (positioned below the market average) in assets impacted by the basic interest rate, as the Central Bank is in a process of tightening monetary policy.

BofA also recommends exposure to shares of companies exposed to the economic growth cycle, such as e-commerce companies and payment methods. Analysts recall that these shares have performed below the market average in recent months because the higher discount rates impacted stocks. durations (average cash flow term) longer. However, they say they keep these assets in their portfolio “as they remain optimistic in the long term”.

In this reopening thesis, there is room for traditional retail companies and mall administrators. Lojas Renner (LREN3) and Natura (NTCO3) are mentioned in the Latin American portfolio of BofA and Grupo Soma (SOMA3) and Multiplan (MULT3) in the Brazilian assets portfolio.

In fuels, Raízen (RAIZ4) was added and Cosan (CSAN3) was removed from the bank’s portfolio.

In the insurance business, in turn, BB Seguridade (BBSE3) was included in the portfolio, a move that analysts justified by the improvement in economic activity, the company’s better financial results given the higher interest rates, and the normalization of loss rates.

For the scenario of higher inflation in Brazil, BofA sees opportunities in Hypera (HYPE3) and supermarkets. The bank’s Brazilian portfolio included Assaí (ASAI3), because food retail is moving towards the segment known as cash and carry, and the exclusion of Carrefour shares (CRFB3).

Braskem (BRKM5) was also added due to the best margins in the petrochemical sector.

With a less positive scenario ahead, Localiza (RENT3) was removed from the American bank’s portfolio due to restrictions in the supply of vehicles (still arising from the global crisis in the supply of semiconductors), the inflationary cost and higher interest rates.

In summary, the bank added to its recommended portfolio for Brazil: WEG, Raízen, BB Seguridade, Assaí and Braskem. At the other end, analysts removed Localiza, Cosan and Carrefour.

Certified experts from Brazil’s biggest brokerages teach you how to go from basics to growing extra income by trading as a stock exchange trader. Join Free.

Related