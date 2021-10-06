Bolsonaro sanctions law that allows the government to indicate income tax reform to fund Auxílio Brasil | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned, on Tuesday (5), a law that allows the federal government to indicate the taxation of profits and dividends as a source of funding to expand Brazil Aid in 2021 – included in the reform of the Income Tax.

The reform of the Income Tax (IR) of individuals, companies and investments was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in early September and is now being analyzed by the Senate. This Tuesday (5), the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said that the reform of the IR cannot be a ‘unique condition’ for financing aid to Brazil.

Find Out What Can Change With Income Tax Reform

Currently, Bolsa Família serves 14.6 million families. To launch Auxílio Brasil, the federal government intends to raise the benefit from the current R$189 to around R$300 and expand the number of benefited families to 17 million.

As the last installment of the Emergency Aid will be paid in October, the federal government’s objective is to start paying Brazil Aid of R$300 as of November.

The new legislation enacted on Tuesday (5) amends the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2021 and authorizes the government to have projects that are still pending in Congress to offset extra expenses with income transfer programs in 2021.

Congressional technicians see the measure as a kind of “fiscal pedaling” and assess that, with the authorization, the government is trying to unduly circumvent the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

Article 17 of the LRF determines that no ongoing mandatory expenditure — such as the expansion of Auxílio Brasil — may be carried out before the compensatory measure enters into force.

In this sense, the economic team defends that the law published on Tuesday (5) only corrects a formality present in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO).

Also, according to the economic team, the government respects the LRF, because the expansion of the program in 2021 will be covered by revenues from the increase in the IOF, in force until the end of the year.

Income tax reform, in turn, it would be the source of funding for Auxílio Brasil only as of 2022. In the assessment of the economic team, by the end of this year the reform of the Income Tax will already be in effect, which will ensure compliance with the LRF.

Reallocate Bolsa Família resources

The enacted law also allows for an internal relocation of resources at the Ministry of Citizenship to allow the launch of Auxílio Brasil expanded in 2021.

The cost of expanding the social program is R$9.3 billion in 2021. In September, the economic team informed that the amount would be covered by a surplus from the Bolsa Família budget (R$7.7 billion) and by the extra collection with the increase in the IOF (R$1.6 billion).

As an expense related to the pandemic, Emergency Assistance is paid through extraordinary credits. As many Bolsa Família beneficiaries received the aid throughout 2021, the Executive did not spend the entire budget for the social program. Thus, the law authorizes this relocation to allow the government to apply to Auxílio Brasil the resources left over from Bolsa Família.

In 2022, according to a projection by the Ministry of Economy, the budget for the social program needs to be increased by around R$ 26 billion to fund Brazil Aid in the intended manner. This amount would be covered by the collection generated by the taxation of profits and dividends, still in progress in Congress.