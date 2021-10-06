Bolsonaro says he accepts to testify in person to the PF; STF postpones judgment on format | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro informed the Supreme Court (STF) on Wednesday (6) that intends to testify in person in the inquiry that investigates alleged political interference in the Federal Police. Until now, Bolsonaro had been asking the court for permission to speak in writing.

The change in position was informed to the Supreme by the Attorney General of the Union (AGU) and announced in plenary on Wednesday. With that, the STF postponed the trial again which would define whether or not Bolsonaro could give written evidence in this case.

The president of the STF, minister Luiz Fux, even put the topic on the agenda. Soon after, the current rapporteur of the inquiry, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, informed Jair Bolsonaro’s new position. And he informed that, with this, will have to assess whether the AGU’s appeal against the in-person testimony can still be tried.

Bolsonaro will be heard in the open inquiry based on allegations made by former minister Sergio Moro in 2019 (see details below). The investigations were resumed in August by determination of Moraes.

The analysis of the format of Bolsonaro’s testimony began in October 2020 with the vote of the then rapporteur, Minister Celso de Mello, who defended the in-person testimony.

It was the last session of the then dean of the STF before his retirement. Remember in the video below:

Celso de Mello votes in favor of Bolsonaro’s in-person testimony to the PF

The chair of Celso de Mello was assumed by minister Nunes Marques, appointed by Bolsonaro for the vacancy. Since the interruption of the trial, minister Marco Aurélio Mello has also retired, whose vacancy has not yet been filled.

In the document, the AGU states that Bolsonaro “expresses before this Supreme Court his interest in giving evidence in relation to the facts object of this Inquiry by means of a personal appearance”.

“Requires you to be able to possibility of being inquired at a previously set place, date and time, in application of the provisions of article 221, caput of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a prerogative that will reconcile the full exercise of the functions of Head of State and his right of defense when giving evidence in person”, says the AGU.

The AGU also says that the request is for there to be “full collaboration with the jurisdiction of this Supreme Court” and for the Supreme to reconsider the previous appeal, which challenged the in-person testimony.

Until this Wednesday, the STF judged an AGU appeal in the opposite direction – asking the ministers to authorize Bolsonaro to give written testimony, instead of appearing in person.

In the only vote given on the appeal so far, Celso de Mello considered that the Constitution and Brazilian laws would not give such a right to Bolsonaro.

This because, in the inquiry on political interference in the Federal Police, Bolsonaro appears as investigated. Written manifestation would be the exclusive right of victims and witnesses.

“I understand that no, that he cannot, that he does not have this right, since the prerogatives submitted to the President of the Republic are those granted by the Constitution and the laws of the State”, he said.

The investigation was opened after former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, upon leaving the government, accused Jair Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the autonomy of the Federal Police, requesting intelligence reports and asking for changes in the command of the corporation.

According to Moro, Bolsonaro tried to interfere in the PF’s investigations by demanding the replacement of the head of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro and by exonerating the then director-general of the corporation, Maurício Valeixo, appointed by Moro. Bolsonaro denies having tried to interfere with the corporation.

Sergio Moro has claimed that they are among the evidence that Bolsonaro tried to interfere in the PF messages exchanged by the two in an application and the ministerial meeting of April 22, 2020.

At the time, Bolsonaro said: “I’ve already tried to change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro and officially I couldn’t. That’s over. I’m not going to wait f… my whole slutty family, or my friend, because I can’t change someone from the security at the end of the line that belongs to the structure. It’s going to change. If you can’t change, change his boss. If you can’t change his boss, change the minister.

According to Moro, when mentioning the word “security”, Bolsonaro was referring to the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro.