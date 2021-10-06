Botafogo starts selling tickets for game against CRB, no need for Covid test

In the tireless mission of listening to their fans and ensuring the much-needed support and encouragement to the team in this final stretch of the championship, the Botafogo has been making a significant financial effort through various combinations of stadium operation with discounts on exams and on the value of tickets.

Despite the extremely delicate financial situation in which the Club finds itself, we understand that unconditional support for the team is the only way to gain access. Therefore, they are already available on the website. botafogo.com.br/ingresso check-in and sale of tickets for Botafogo x CRB, a game to be played on Friday (10/08), at 7 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium, valid for the 29th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. Promotional tickets cost between R$30 and R$60, and members have special discounts. Antigen testing will not be required for this match.

TO BE ABLE TO ACCESS THE STADIUM ON THE DAY OF THE GAME, FANS SHOULD RESPECT THE FOLLOWING GUIDELINES:

– Be with the complete vaccination cycle and upload the receipt on the indicated website. (The complete vaccination schedule is considered to be people over 60 years old, after 14 days of the booster dose, and people 15 to 59 years old, after 14 days of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine)

– In accordance with Decree 49.411/2021, it will not be allowed access for children under 15 years old, even if they present a negative antigen test, and for those over 60 years old who do not have a booster dose (3rd dose).

– Negative antigen testing will not be required for this match.

GAME SERVICE:

Load available: 4,999 TICKETS

Sale and check-in: BOTAFOGO.COM.BR/INGRESSO

(There will be no sales at physical stations)

AVAILABLE SECTORS:

North, Lower East and West Sector Box

TICKETS VALUES:

LOWER EAST/NORTH SECTORS (ACCESS BY NORTH SECTOR)

Full – BRL 60

Half – BRL 30

Supporters holding the Season 2020 Package “Lower East”, “Nobody loves like us” and “Lower West” – Free Check-in*

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$30

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$30

*Only active fan members whose “2020 Season Package” has been fully paid will be able to check-in.

VACCINE PROOF

Proof of compliance with the complete vaccination cycle will be exclusively digital. For this it is essential, in addition to the purchase of the ticket, the upload of proof of vaccination on the website indicated below by the Club. The ticket will only be made available to fans who complete this stage.

LINK FOR VACCINE PROOF: https://www.veussaude.com.br/validavacinabotafogo

HALF ENTRY

According to Law No. 12.933, of December 26, 2013, and Law No. 3364, of January 7, 2000, and with a limit of 40% of the ticket load, half-price is the right for students, young people aged 12 aged 21, low-income youth enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs, municipal public school teachers and PNE companions.

ATTENTION:

* ACCESS FOR UNDER 15 YEARS OLD WILL NOT BE ALLOWED

FREE OF CHARGE

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law who comply with the requirements for access to the Stadium, must redeem the gratuity exclusively on Thursday, October 7th, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the North Ticket Office of the Nilton Santos Stadium.

WEARING FANS

There will be no sale and place for the visiting fans in this match.