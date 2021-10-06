Boy with cancer, who went viral with a photo being consoled by his sister, overcomes the disease – Revista Crescer

+



The boy who was photographed being comforted by his sister has finally recovered from cancer. Beckett Burge went viral on the internet alongside sister Aubrey. The moving image, taken in 2019, shows the boy, then 4 years old, feeling sick in a bathroom during his battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The sister, who was 5 years old, appears in the photo stroking the boys’ backs. According to her mother, Kaitlin, from Texas, United States, she even carried her younger brother in her arms and placed him on the couch when he was too weak to walk.

Two years later, Beckett, now 6, ended chemotherapy last week, and is now back in school. But the mother admits that the sister continues to play the role of protector and said the pair created an “irreplaceable bond”. “Aubrey has helped him a lot through that. They’ve developed a bond that only the brothers have and that even I couldn’t replace. he wants to be a little more independent. She’s struggling with that because now he’s found his inner voice and whenever she tries to help him, he says, ‘I can do it myself,'” he said.

“It’s a change for her as she’s not used to it. Last night he got sick and she was standing behind him, still holding him so he wouldn’t throw up. She’s still a big help and he realizes she’s been the one strong, so he goes to her when he needs to,” he described.

Before and after the boy who fought and beat cancer (Photo: Reproduction/Daily Mail)

The boy spent most of his childhood being treated for cancer. He took strong medications every day and needed regular hospital treatment, but Aubrey was always there to comfort him. The family said it was a relief when he finally rang the bell at the hospital — a symbolic way to end chemotherapy treatment.

“When we heard he had won, it was very emotional. His oncologist came and said, ‘No more chemo, we’re done.’ He rang the doorbell only last week because he was covid. Fortunately, he was asymptomatic. Beckett was shocked (when everything worked out),” said Kaitlin. “He’s officially broken up and it’s a sweet moment. It’s going to be a whole new world. He’s happy and he’s more of a normal kid now. He can do the things his friends are doing. He’s playing baseball. and now you can go out and do whatever you want,” celebrated the mother.

The brothers are now 7 and 6 years old (Photo: Reproduction/Daily Mail)

Parents celebrated the end of treatment with their son (Photo: Reproduction/Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Aubrey returned to his own hobbies, which had been cut short due to the financial strain his family had suffered from his brother’s treatment. “For the past two years, he has had chemotherapy daily. He took the pills every night and went into treatment, so on August 8th they stopped doing chemo. He finished the treatment. They can play like normal brothers now. “, finished.

