Bragança opens an appointment for the 3rd dose of health professionals

At 6:00 pm on Tuesday (5), the Municipality of Bragança Paulista will reopen on its website the schedule for vaccination against COVID-19 for groups of first, second and third doses. The novelty is the booster dose immunization for health professionals.

FIRST DOSE



For the first dose, people aged 18 or over, who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, will be covered.

SECOND DOSE

For the second dose, they can schedule vaccinated with:

• Pfizer until 8/18;

• AstraZeneca/Fiocruz until 7/28;

• CoronaVac/Sinovac/Butantan until 9/15.

THIRD DOSE

The third dose or booster dose group will also have a reopened schedule. Elderly people aged 60 years or more and health professionals who took the second dose until April 9, regardless of the brand of vaccine will be covered.

And also the immunosuppressed, who took the second dose more than 28 days ago. For this group it is recommended to present the medical report.

For everyone, at the time of vaccination, it is also necessary to carry personal documents with a photo (RG and CPF) and proof of the first and second dose, according to the group.

