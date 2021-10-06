Bragantino vs Flamengo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and match refereeing | brazilian series a

Red Bull Bragantino and Flamengo will duel this Wednesday, 6th, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. The game takes place at 8:30 pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP). O ge.globe follow the match in real time with exclusive videos – click here.

Massa Bruta, owner of the house, occupies the fifth place in the Brazilian, with 34 points. The team comes from a 2-2 draw with Corinthians, last Saturday, 2, with two goals conceded in the final stretch of the game. After the frustration of having let the victory slip away against Alvinegro, Massa Bruta tries tonight to end the sequence of five games without a victory in the Brasileirão.

Flamengo needs to overcome the embezzlement to face Bragantino on an equal footing and continue hunting Atlético-MG in the fight for the title. With three injured players and four in his teams, Renato Gaúcho has the mission of making the team improve its performance by only 42.8% on FIFA dates during the Copa America period. With 38 points in 20 games, Rubro-Negro opens the round in third place.

In the first round, the teams faced each other in the fifth round, at Maracanã. Bragantino got the better of it and won the game by 3-2, with the third goal scored in the 52nd minute of the second half.

Bragantino – Technician: Maurício Barbieri

Massa Bruta should enter the field with the holders in the match against Corinthians, last Saturday. But there is the possibility of a change at left-back. Luan Cândido started against Corinthians because Edimar came from a high level of wear in the match against Libertad-PAR. For the game against Flamengo, a change could be the return of Edimar to the position.

Probable lineup:

Probable lineup: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Fabrício Bruno and Edimar (Luan Cândido); Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo.

Embezzlement: Lucas Evangelista (treating a right thigh adductor injury), Jan Hurtado (Venezuelan team), Vitinho (thigh edema), Leandrinho (thigh muscle discomfort), Rafael Luiz (right thigh injury), Bruno Tubarão (ankle injury ) and Raul (recovering from knee surgery).

Hanging: Artur, Cleiton, Cuello, Edimar, Gabriel Novaes, Léo Ortiz, Weverton and Ytalo.

Flamengo – Technician: Renato Gaucho

Renato Gaúcho is struggling to build a competitive team to face Bragantino. On defense, Matheuzinho takes the place of Isla, while Léo Pereira takes the place of David Luiz. Thiago Maia enters midfield, with Andreas Pereira advanced to act alongside Vitinho, while Michael and Pedro form the attacking duo. The forecast is for Bruno Henrique to start on the bench for an emergency, but the coach’s desire is to use him only in the duel with Fortaleza, on Saturday, at Castelão.

Probable lineup:

Probable lineup: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira and Vitinho; Michael and Peter.

Embezzlement: David Luiz, Gustavo Henrique and Diego Ribas treat muscle injuries in the thigh; Isla, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Gabriel are with their selections for the rounds of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Referee Ramon Abatti Abel