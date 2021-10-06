Brazil approaches 599 thousand deaths by Covid; moving average is below 500 for the 2nd day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (5) 686 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 598,871 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 479 –below the 500 mark for the second day . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -10% and points stability.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Tuesday (5). The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Wednesday (29): 544

Thursday (30): 540

Friday (1): 513

Saturday (2): 500

Sunday (3): 500

Monday (4): 498

Tuesday (5): 479

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Six states (CE, SE, AP, PI, RS, MG) it’s the DF present death toll.

the state of Rondônia did not update data of cases and deaths for the fifth day in a row. In an official note, the area responsible for RO data informed that its system is undergoing structural adjustment adjustments, due to the change in the national database of the E-SUS system.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,498,932 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 22,109 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 16,791 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -53% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

The large drop indicated by the variation deserves a caveat, as the data from two weeks ago was inflated after adding tens of thousands of dammed cases. Several states have had problems following an adjustment to the national system that centralizes Covid’s case data, which resulted in this impoundment.

Cases of damming continue to be reported. O Federal District included on Tuesday more than 2,600 cases dammed, according to a note sent to the press. The number made the DF moving average go back to above 1,000 after more than 150 days, but it was not significant to affect the national average so much.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 598,871

598,871 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 686

686 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 479 (14-day variation: -10%)

479 (14-day variation: -10%) Total confirmed cases: 21,498,932

21,498,932 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 22,109

22,109 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 16,791 (14-day variation: -53%)

On the rise (6 states and the DF): CE, SE, AP, PI, RS, DF, MG

CE, SE, AP, PI, RS, DF, MG In stability (7 states): PE, MS, SP, MA, ES, AM, RJ

PE, MS, SP, MA, ES, AM, RJ Falling (12 states): PR, AL, SC, GO, TO, PB, MT, RN, BA, PA, AC, RR

PR, AL, SC, GO, TO, PB, MT, RN, BA, PA, AC, RR Not updated (1 state): RO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: -8%

MG: 17%

RJ: -15%

SP: -1%

DF: 18%

GO: -27%

MS: 3%

MT: -49%

AC: -89%

AM: -13%

AP: 50%

PA: -61%

RO: The state has not released new data in the last 5 days. On Thursday (30), the last day on which there was an update, it was at -13% (stability)

RR: -17%

TO: -29%

AL: -20%

BA: -59%

EC: 80%

MA: -8%

PB: -32%

PE: +11%

PI: +33%

RN: -56%

SE: +67%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

