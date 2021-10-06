Brazil, France and the United Kingdom pull inflation skyrocket among the world’s largest economies, shows OECD | Economy

The United Kingdom, Brazil and France had the biggest inflation spikes in August among the world’s largest economies, according to a survey published this Tuesday (5) by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The inflation rate accumulated in 12 months in Brazil and France rose 0.7 percentage point from July to August, only behind the United Kingdom, where the jump was 0.9 percentage point.

In Brazil, inflation in 12 months went from 9% in July to 9.7% in August, while in France it rose from 1.2% to 1.9%. In the United Kingdom, the rate increased from 2.1% to 3%.

1 of 1 High Inflation in the World’s Largest Economies — Photo: G1 Economy High Inflation in the World’s Largest Economies — Photo: G1 Economy

In the group of OECD countries, which includes all developed economies and some emerging ones, annual inflation reached 4.3% in August, against 4.2% in July. In the G20 countries – group of the richest countries –, the rate was 4.5% in August, against 4.6% in the previous month.

Among the prices that have weighed the most on inflation are energy, which had an annual rate of 18% in August in the OECD area, the biggest increase since September 2008. Food price inflation also accelerated sharply, to a rate of 3.6%, compared to 3.1% in July.

Annual inflation was also higher in countries such as South Africa (from 4.7% in July to 5.1% in August), Russia (from 6.5% to 6.7%) and Indonesia (from 1.5 % to 1.6%). On the other hand, there was a decrease in countries such as the United States (from 5.4% to 5.3%), Japan (from -0.3% to -0.4%), India (5.3% to 4.8 %) and China (1% to 0.8%).

Argentina continues to have the highest annual inflation among the G20 countries, with a rate of 51.4% in August, after nine consecutive months of high. Then comes Turkey with a rate of 19.3%. Brazil appears as the third highest inflation in 12 months among the countries listed in the OECD survey.

The preview of inflation accelerated to 1.14% in September, the highest rate for the month since the beginning of the Real Plan, reaching 10.05% in the accumulated in 12 months, according to the IBGE.

The current financial market estimate for official inflation in Brazil for the year is currently at 8.51%, according to the latest Focus survey by the Central Bank. For 2022, the projection is at 4.14%. The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, evaluated this Monday that the inflation rate in the country should reach its peak in September and start to fall as of this month.