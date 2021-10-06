Brazil has 686 in 24 hours and 2nd day of average below 500

Brazil registered 686 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the country reached the second day in a row with a moving average of deaths below 500. Today this figure was 479.

The numbers were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

The moving average of deaths is the calculation of the daily average of deaths from data from the last seven days. This is considered the most reliable data because it eliminates distortions caused by the damming of data that occurs on weekends.

In addition, the total number of victims of covid-19 in Brazil is close to 600 thousand. With today’s information, the country has registered 598,871 deaths from the disease.

Today, Roraima and Rondônia did not release the numbers of cases and deaths. In Roraima, this happened due to a state holiday, which meant that municipalities did not fill in the information in the system. The government of Rondônia reported that the state is implementing structural changes to adapt to the new SUS system (Unified Health System), which was updated in early September.

As of 20:00 yesterday, Brazil still registered 22,109 new cases of coronaviruses. In total, 21,498,932 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

Health Data

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil registered 677 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused a total of 598,829 deaths across the country.

According to the data reported by the folder, there were 20,528 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in Brazil, raising the total number of infected to 21,499,074 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,488,785 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 411,460 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.