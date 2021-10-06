Brazil registers 199 deaths by Covid and reaches 598 thousand deaths in the pandemic – 10/04/2021 – Balance and Health

Brazil recorded 199 deaths by Covid and 11,149 cases of the disease, this Monday (4). With that, the country reached 598,185 lives lost and 21,476,823 people infected by Sars-CoV-2.

Rio Grande do Norte did not register deaths this Monday. Paraíba and Rondônia did not update their data.

On Sundays, Mondays and holidays, Covid numbers tend to be lower, due to delays in registering at the health departments.

The moving average of deaths is now 498 lives lost per day, down 6% from two weeks ago. The average number of cases is 16,048 daily infections, a drop of 51%.

Country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Covid-19 vaccination data, also collected by the consortium, were updated in 25 states and the Federal District.

Brazil registered 1,157,956 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Monday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 274,432 first doses and 720,349 second. 164,510 booster doses were also recorded. Due to a review of the single doses applied in Bahia, the data referring to Janssen’s vaccines were negative (-1,335).

In all, 147,731,532 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil —90,044,046 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizing agent.

Added to the single doses of the Janssen vaccine against Covid, there are already 94,277,927 people with a complete vaccination schedule in the country.​

Thus, 93.75% of the population over 18 years old has already received at least one dose (in this case, the 1st dose of any vaccine or a single dose immunizing agent) and 58.16% (also over 18 years old) received either the two doses received or the single dose from Janssen.

Even those who completed the vaccination schedule with two doses must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distance, experts say.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​