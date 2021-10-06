Brazil registers 686 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours; moving average stands at 479 – Health

Brazil registered 686 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Tuesday, 5. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 479, below 500 for the second day after 498 the day before.

The number of new infections reported was 22,109. In total, the Brazil has 598,871 deaths and 21,498,932 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20.46 million people have recovered from covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

São Paulo registered 143 new victims of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while Rio de Janeiro had the highest total in the country for the period, with 183. Rondônia did not release data for this Tuesday and Roraima stated in a note that the state had one damming data over the holiday, which resulted in 0 deaths and 0 cases in today’s records.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 18,671 new cases and 627 more deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, 15,443,612 people are infected and 449,718 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.