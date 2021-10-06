Britney Spears pins family after end of guardianship

Britney Spears publicly slapped after his father’s departure, Jamie Spears, of its tutelage. The singer shared a photo on her social networks and wrote a message to family members, highlighting the importance of receiving support at a time like this.

“This photo is everything to me!!! It makes me want to cry…she is saving her divine female sister!!!! If you have a friend who’s been in a house that feels really small for four months…no car…no phone…no door for privacy and he has to work about 10 hours a day, 7 days a week and give a lot of blood weekly without never take a day off,” Britney began.

Advertising Unable to load ad

READ MORE: Luísa Sonza says she still hasn’t recovered from attacks on social media

“I strongly suggest you go get your friend and get him out!!!!! If you’re like my family who say things like ‘sorry you’re in guardianship’… probably thinking you’re different then they’ll f*** you!!!! Fortunately, I found an amazing lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who helped change my life,” added the singer.

A few months ago, Caio Afiune, ex-BBB21, surprised internet users by sharing a video in which he dances to a song by Britney. The ex-brother showed support for the singer when he learned of her case involving the guardianship.

CHECK OUT: Medrado explains why the bell rang in A Fazenda 13