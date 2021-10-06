Bruna Marquezine gives details about fashion show and trip to Paris

Bruna Marquezine, 25 years old, is being one of the great Brazilian highlights in the Paris Fashion Week shows. Very connected to fashion, the actress was in the front row of the fashion show by the Givenchy brand,

“It was much more than a show; it was an immersive and sensory experience. The location, soundtrack and atmosphere he created to present the collection were extremely daring”, shared the artist in an interview for the North American version of the magazine ” Vogue”.

Bruna Marquezine is standing out at fashion week in Paris Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In the chat, Bruna also talked about how her trip is going. Despite being used to the pace of fashion week, the actress arrived a little earlier to enjoy the city.

And, as it is her first international trip since the beginning of the pandemic, she said she is enjoying every moment even more.

“In the last fashion week I attended, I promised myself that next time I would have a more flexible time to enjoy the city. After two years with a pandemic, I am so happy to finally meet old friends, make new ones and rediscover Paris.” , finished.

Last Sunday, the artist attended the fashion show by the Givenchy brand and bet on a daring look.

Marquezine wore an open vest, displaying the luxury brand’s transparent bra that showed off her breasts, miniskirt and long boots.

According to the brand’s official website, the bra costs 190 euros (about 1,180 reais at the current price), the necklace 2,950 euros (about 18,380 reais) and the boots 1,695 euros (about 10,590 reais), which gives a a total of 4,835 euros (about 30,222 reais).