BTS uses trick to censor private parts in video

BTS revealed the behind-the-scenes footage of the “3J” (J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook) choreography video for the “Butter” remix. On the new record, there was an unexpected appearance of some familiar faces: the BT21 characters.

The boys strived to create the best video possible, taking multiple takes to get the perfect scene. Fortunately, when Jungkook got sweaty (and accidentally bared his abs), his pet Cooky was there to scold. The same thing happened to Mang, who protected his “father” J-Hope.

Watch a new behind-the-scenes video of the choreography:

Meet the choreographer behind the new “3J” dance video

The goal of HYBE, the agency responsible for BTS, is to bring the world’s top talent to the team, and one of its most recent additions is Nick Joseph. He is the choreographer behind the septet’s new dance video, which features unit 3J – Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook – dancing the remix of “Butter” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion).

In less than an hour, the video has garnered over 1 million views, and fans have nothing but praise for the powerful and detailed dance that 3J presented.

On August 2, Nick announced that he would move to Korea to work for about six months. At the time, he said he couldn’t believe what was happening.

“Life Update (1/2): I’m going to live in Korea for the next 5-6 months doing Kpop work there. Initially when the proposal was brought to me I was in denial haha. I did what we all do…deny our creative value because we tend to adopt this imposter syndrome mentality that says, “I don’t know if I deserve this.’ Along with that is the new experience of being away from home for a long time. The longest I’ve been away from home was like 2 weeks, laughs”, he wrote on his Instagram profile.

After arriving in South Korea and being quarantined (a mandatory requirement for anyone entering the country), Nick posted a video of him dancing.

In late August, Nick shared a photo of his new company: HYBE, the agency behind BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN and many more. He also choreographed the dance for ENHYPEN’s comeback single “Drunk-Dazed”.

After the video was released, Nick talked about working with the members of BTS. “It’s already a crazy experience to be here in Korea working at HYBE, but being able to personally work with 3/7 of BTS and choreograph this routine for them is extremely wild! It hasn’t really hit the mark yet, but my time here is a blessing!”, started.

He also raved about 3J, praising his skills, work ethic and dedication. “In regards to these 3, I really admire 3J’s work ethic, as well as their unique and distinct personalities (super welcoming and very funny!) and their extreme dedication to what they do. They don’t settle down at all! Lots of rehearsals, passages and notes, all to make sure they do their best, and they rocked! I am so grateful for your efforts and care. It was a totally gratifying experience to create for them and work with the other performance directors and film crew! I still have some time left here, so I’m looking forward to what else to come.”, completed.

BTS: Everything you didn’t notice in the ‘3J’ dance video

BTS boys J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, nicknamed ‘3J,’ have a new surprise for the ARMYs. The boys have just released the dance video of the remix of “Butter”, partnered with Megan Thee Stallion.

The boys obviously gave their all. In a white look, they danced in a studio and showed they can excel not just singing. But, you missed some things and we will tell you.

1. J-Hope channeling her inner Megan

While Megan Thee Stallion is not performing with BTS in person, she is with 3J in spirit. The choreography incorporates elements of Megan Thee Stallion’s style, starting with the introduction of J-Hope.

2. V sign

The dance includes a quick series of hand movements that even J-Hope said he found confusing! It all starts with this classic V sign.

3. Bangtan Style

When BTS, the Bulletproof Boy Scouts, debuted, they introduced themselves by making finger guns and shouting their 3J salute.

4. Houston

After the Bangtan gun, 3J yells out to Megan Thee Stallion’s hometown, Houston, Texas, with the H-Town hand signal.

5. “AH!”

3J follows her H-Town hand signal with Megan Thee Stallion’s signature move: sticking out her tongue – with attitude.