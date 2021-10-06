Bugatti Bolide is voted the most beautiful car in the world in a design award

More than 1800 hp of power

According to Bugatti, Bolide uses the traditional 8.0 liter W16 engine with four turbos gasoline. In this way, it is capable of delivering 1,825 hp of power as well as a whopping 1,394 mkgf of torque. In this way, the coupe accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds. And it reaches top speed of 320 km/h.

”The key for us was to respect the technical requirements, focusing first on the role. And only later in the development of the form. It’s an honor that the resulting design received such a coveted award, voted on by experts in the field,” Achim concluded.

From concept to production

For those who dream of having such a hypercar, Bugatti will produce the concept in the next three years. Even in August, the French revealed a version similar to the prototype. The value? Salted US$4.7 million, or R$25.5 million in direct conversion.

Disclosure/Bugatti

In this sense, the limited edition hyper sports car will have only 40 units manufactured. However, according to speculation, the model that will go into production will have a slightly lower power, of 1,577 hp and 1,180 of torque. Deliveries, therefore, are already scheduled for 2024.

Other categories

In addition to the Bugatti Bolide, other high-performance vehicles have won trophies in a total of 15 categories. O Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback, for example, was voted the most beautiful in the ”show car” category. In the battle for the ”most beautiful futuristic car”, the winner was the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR. In the ”supercar” category, the Maserati MC20 took the prize.

Continues after the ad

Jornal do Carro is on Youtube