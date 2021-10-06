Buried, Malhação can be reborn? Globo seeks project full of attitude · TV News

Malhação was killed and buried, but the “spirit” of the teen soap is still alive and under discussion at Globo. The broadcaster seeks an innovative project and, above all, one that represents multi-screen youth engaged in social issues. The cancellation of next season was debated to exhaustion because it did not have all the features to hook the target audience. The decision was strategic because the grid for the first half of 2022 had to be defined.

The direction wants new stories that impact both in audience and repercussion. The “footprint” of the series and with a shorter duration is among the propulsion springs of the project that will snatch up this gap left in the programming.

In fact, increasingly flexible, Globo does not want an eternal soap opera, it wants to be able from time to time to have seasons, which may even be released on its streaming platform before they reach TV.

Malhação: Viva a Diferença (2017) became a kind of model for what should come later. The “Girls” season is very popular to this day, and the As Five spin-off is highly rated internally. Proof of this is that a third season is confirmed even before the debut of the second on Globoplay.

O TV news found that the season that did not come off the paper and would be written by black authors was considered “little exciting” and with great risk of backfire. The new Malhação would tell the story of a school considered the worst in Brazil and which had 70% of the expected black cast.

Representativeness is highly desired

This diversity and social and ethnic representation were commissioned by Globo’s management, which is eager to leave behind criticisms related to these themes. The direction would be by Paulo Silvestrini, the same as Viva a Diferença.

Authors Marcos Carvalho and Eduardo Carvalho were contacted by the station’s Dramaturgy directorate. The two writers’ lack of experience in open TV, however, made the top management feel that starting recording now to launch the partially finished project in February was an unnecessary risk.

The argument was also not convincing because Globo understood that it would be more of the same and that there was a lack of story development to really sensitize the viewer. It lacked a text “full of attitude”, motivating and moving.

This was even the biggest complaint about Malhação in recent years. Seasons such as Toda Forma de Amar (2019), Vidas Brasileiras (2018), Pro Dia Nascer Feliz (2016) and Seu Lugar no Mundo (2015) had little daring, inspiration and repercussion.

New ideas for a new Globe

Globo is open to receiving bolder ideas that can dialogue with the lost audience. Bringing young people who are on the internet, with access to a huge range of entertainment, is the broadcaster’s challenge.

When there is a project that dialogues with the youth, the audience leader will also analyze what will be the best release format.

The station is flexible, with a thermometer ready to be increasingly hot in the post-pandemic that the year 2022 will represent for the Dramaturgy sector. Education is seen as a topic that needs to be embraced, but it is necessary to touch, involve, move and change thoughts.

Shown since 1995, Malhação will go off the air on Globo in February 2022, when the rerun of Sonhos (2014) ends.

Globo Communication says that Malhação’s return was only postponed. “The unprecedented Malhação project that was being produced was postponed, and a new schedule for Globo’s afternoons is being developed”, informs the official note.

For now, what is known is that Globo is going to stretch Vale a Pena Ver again to boost the 6 pm telenovela.