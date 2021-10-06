Caixa releases new installment of 2021 anniversary withdrawal; see who receives

This month, Caixa Econômica Federal released the FGTS anniversary withdrawal for those born in October, according to the official calendar of the modality.

The anniversary withdrawal allows the withdrawal of part of the balance of the Employment Compensation Fund account, annually, in the employee’s birthday month. The money is available for a period of three months, then, if not withdrawn, it returns to the worker’s FGTS account.

At the moment, in addition to those born in October, those born in September and August can also carry out the birthday withdrawal.

See below the complete calendar of the 2021 FGTS anniversary withdrawal:

Birthday month withdrawal period January 4/1 to 3/3 February 1/2 to 4/30 March 1/3 to 5/31 April 1/4 to 30/6 May 3/5 to 30/7 June 6/1 to 8/31 July 1/7 to 30/9 August 8/2 to 10/29 September 9/1 to 11/30 October 10/1 to 12/31 November 11/1 to 1/31/22 December 12/1 to 2/28/22 Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

What is the value of the FGTS anniversary withdrawal?

The anniversary withdrawal allows the redemption of 50% of the FGTS for those who have up to R$500 in their account and up to 5% for those who have more than R$20,000, with the percentage falling according to the balance in the account. Check the table below:

Balance ranges Aliquot Fixed additional installment Up to R$ 500 50% – from BRL 500.01 to BRL 1 thousand 40% BRL 50 from BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000 30% BRL 150 from BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10 thousand 20% BRL 650 from BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15 thousand 15% BRL 1,150 from BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20 thousand 10% BRL 1,900 Above BRL 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900 Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

How to join the birthday loot

According to Caixa, all workers who opt for an anniversary withdrawal on the bank’s website until the last day of the month of their birthday can receive the amount in the same year as the option. It is important to emphasize that whoever adheres to the modality loses the right to withdraw the FGTS in case of unfair dismissal.

Workers who join the modality can request the money in the APP FGTS, indicating a bank account at any financial institution. The transfer is free.

It is worth remembering that it is possible to check the balance of FGTS accounts by statement received at home, through the website www.caixa.gov.br/extrato-fgts, by application and in person at Caixa’s branches.