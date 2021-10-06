Caixa releases withdrawal of the 6th installment for another group; see dates

This Wednesday, 06/10, Caixa continues to release withdrawals related to 6th installment of emergency aid. The concession is being organized based on the month of the beneficiaries’ birthdays to avoid crowding. Thus, those born in April can already, this Wednesday, redeem the value at lottery agencies or banking correspondents.

Remembering that the 6th cycle of transfers to Bolsa Família beneficiaries has already ended. For this audience, withdrawals are allowed from the same period foreseen for deposits. The values ​​of the sixth installment, as well as the others, remain variable. It all depends on the family composition of beneficiaries.

Mothers who are heads of the family, that is, home providers, receive R$375 per payment, while those who live alone are entitled to R$150. The other benefit audiences are entitled to average installments of R$250.

In case of any doubts or problems, interested parties can call Caixa’s central telephone number 111 (service between 7am and 10pm). There is also the option of making quick and punctual queries on the bank’s and Dataprev’s website.

Dates for withdrawal of the 6th installment of emergency aid

This Wednesday (06/10), the release of withdrawals will be made for beneficiaries who were born in April. Members of CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, in this way, can withdraw the money from the following schedule:

Born in January: 10/4;

Born in February: 10/5;

Born in March: 10/5;

Born in April: 06/10;

Born in May: 10/08;

Born in June: 10/11;

Born in July: 10/13;

Born in August: 14/10;

Born in September: 10/16;

Born in October: 18/10;

Born in November: 10/19;

Born in December: 10/19.

It is noteworthy that the government’s expectation is to end the emergency aid in the next installment, that is, the seventh. However, rumors circulate about a possible extension by the end of 2022.

The measure has not yet been confirmed by the government and, therefore, the program’s calendar is still expected to be closed between the end of October and the beginning of November 2021.