Calazans representatives threaten to go to court against São Paulo after striker’s termination | São Paulo

The representatives of Marquinhos Calazans promise to open a “judicial discussion” with São Paulo to deal with the player’s contract termination, published last Tuesday in the Brazilian Football Confederation’s (CBF) Daily Newsletter (BID). According to them, the cancellation was made illegally.

In a statement, the representatives refute any insubordination of Marquinhos Calazans as a São Paulo player and question the dismissal for just cause effected by the club.

Calazans had his contract terminated by São Paulo

According to them, Marquinhos Calazans has not fully recovered from surgery on his left knee and is banned from working with the ball.

According to the businessmen, the termination published by São Paulo is illegal, as there was no agreement to end the player’s commitment.

Marquinhos Calazans had a contract with the club until June 30, 2022. However, São Paulo started to work on the termination of the commitment after the athlete did not go to the club to proceed with the treatment of the knee injury.

The striker arrived as a bet, hired from Fluminense in May 2019. The Rio team kept 30% of the economic rights aiming at a future negotiation, but saw the player make only four games at São Paulo.

Check out the note from the representatives of Calazans:

Due to the latest news published in the media informing about the publication of the termination of the employment contract between the athlete Marquinhos Calazans and the São Paulo Futebol Clube in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF, last Friday, the athlete comes to clarify the as follows:

1 – The athlete vehemently refutes the practice of any act of insubordination while linked to the club;

2 – The athlete underwent treatment for recovery from the surgery to which he was submitted outside the structure of the São Paulo Futebol Clube by express authorization from his employer;

3 – The São Paulo Futebol Clube never warned the athlete or summoned him to finish his recovery at the club, having simply, abruptly, the notice of his dismissal for alleged just cause, which will be subject to legal discussion;

4 – The athlete is not fully recovered from his surgery and able to practice soccer, having to undergo a new surgical intervention so that he can perform his activities again;

5 – The athlete’s dismissal by the club occurred illegally, without at least considering the athlete’s health situation at the moment; and

6 – To date, there has been no agreement between the athlete and São Paulo Futebol Clube regarding the terms and conditions of the contractual termination and settlement of the debt existing with the athlete.