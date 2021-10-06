Camila Cabello, Glamor’s first global digital cover, reflects on self-image and mental health – Glamor Magazine

+



By mid-September, Camila Cabello was feeling exhausted. Within three days, she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, attended the Met Gala with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, and photographed Glamor’s first global cover. So when she finally returned home to Miami, rest wasn’t just wanted – it was essential.

But rehearsals for New York’s Global Citizen Festival were approaching. Before returning to pop star mode, Cabello donned a yellow bikini and headed to the beach for two hours of non-stop “doing nothing”. She sank into a chair and opened a book, her favorite pastime. Salt air enveloped her; waves broke in the distance. That’s why she lives in Miami, her hometown, as opposed to a showbiz hub like Los Angeles: more privacy.

Or so she thought. Somehow, the paparazzi found out where she was during those 120 minutes. She didn’t see them at first, but there they were, taking pictures.

“I didn’t consent to these photos,” she tells me using the Zoom, camera off while driving in Miami. (At one point she says to someone on the road, “Why are you honking at me, bro?”) “I got my period on the beach. I’m in a bikini and my period so I don’t know if I have a fucking period spot and this goes be everywhere. I didn’t ask anyone to take pictures of me in a bikini.”

Cabello has developed methods for dealing with invasive situations like this. She had to. The 24-year-old girl – born in Cuba, raised in Miami – has been in the public eye since 2012, when she competed in the The X-Factor. She auditioned as a solo artist, but was later paired with four other girls to form pop group Fifth Harmony. They released two albums before Cabello embarked on a solo career – and achieved mind-blowing fame. His singles “Havana” and “Señorita” (with Mendes) topped the world charts. She won three Grammy nominations, became a face of L’Oréal and experimented with not just acting, but starring in a feature film: the remake of Cinderella this year, from Amazon Prime. Your third studio album, Family, will be released later this year.

No matter the angle, it’s a lot. In terms of career, it came closest to pre-pandemic times, when she was constantly working, no doubt to an exhausting degree. When COVID-19’s stoppages took effect last March, Cabello was able to see how tired she was.

“I’m not at all trying to complain…but it was something like, ‘I have to go on stage tomorrow and I’m going to perform at this big show’ or whatever. ‘I want to do a good job. do I do this when I’m nervous?’ I did this without thinking, ‘Am I really happy now? Do I feel healthy?’ I didn’t have the space to ask myself these questions. I’m still working a lot now, but after quarantine I can be like, ‘You know what? Right now, I’m just not happy. I need to change something.'”

Therapy helped her see the changes she needed to make. Cabello told me that she had tried therapy before the pandemic, but had always focused on one problem—quick fixes to help her get through her next performance or writing session. But with time at home, she went deeper: “Since I wasn’t stressed out about all the things I needed to do the next day, I was able to slow down and have enough stability to look at my stuff.”

Cabello does not elaborate on what these “things” are. She does, however, explain why she decided to change therapists as her inner work continued. “I wasn’t feeling like I was making progress in the areas I wanted to make progress,” she says. “But when I changed, I found I was able to apply what I was told in a way that benefited my mental health.”

One lesson she learned is the power to say no. Two successful albums under his belt give Cabello the freedom to do things his way. Now she always has one day off a week, at the very least. And when it came time to start working on Family, she abandoned the standard pop music factory for a more intimate approach. The new album was made with only a handful of collaborators she could open with. If Cabello was feeling anxious or nervous at a session, she had room to talk about it. The result, she says, is her best work yet.

“It’s the most stable and calm I’ve ever been when making an album,” she says. “I worked with people I would take out to dinner with and I thought, ‘I’m not going to write every day for months, but I write a few days a week and I have time to collect experiences and be a human being.'”

Shawn Mendes is one of the people she’s been collecting experiences with. The two singers took over their relationship in September 2019, and they’ve been tabloid magnets ever since. Everything from her ridiculously slow pandemic walks to her kissing style is dissected and gone through a fine-tooth comb. A video of them getting ready for the Met gala went viral instantly.

Cabello told me that she and Mendes try to avoid talking on social media about their relationship, but that inevitably creeps in. “When negative things are out there, they affect you,” she says. “So yeah, that’s really, really challenging. I feel like that’s another thing that therapy has been really helpful for.”

Mendes is also in therapy. Although Cabello says she and Mendes don’t do couples therapy — although she’s open to it — they work a lot together on her mental health.

“For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very three-dimensional human relationship,” she says. “I might be venting or complaining about something, and he’ll say, ‘Did you talk to so-and-so about this?’ And I’m going to be like, ‘No. I have to do a shoot.’ And he’s going to do the same thing to me. I think even the language of being like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry I was distant or grumpy with you. I’m just struggling and feeling kind of anxious.’ That level of transparency really helps a lot.”

Mendes echoes Cabello’s thinking. “Camila and I give each other a lot of patience and understanding,” he told me via email. “I think the truth is that when you’re having mental health issues, sometimes it turns you into the version of yourself that you don’t like to be – and kind of love and accept your partner person through that, and be there through it, it changes your life. We give each other a lot of space, understanding and patience.”

A backstage story of VMAs illustrates this perfectly. When Cabello was nervous about meeting new people at an after-hours, she found herself moving toward a habit she was trying to kick. Mendes helped her get over it.

“I have this pattern of eating a lot when I’m anxious or uncomfortable,” she says. “It’s a comfort to me. I get kind of unconscious and eat a lot like a zombie, and then I’m going to be sick. I already talked about it with Shawn. So at the VMA party, I thought, ‘I’m doing this.’ And he said, ‘It’s okay. You’re doing it. It’s okay. Let’s just breathe and not do this.’ It’s great for me to be able to talk about my behavior patterns with someone.”

Food and body image are two things that really were on Cabello’s mind this year. A July TikTok she posted ending body shamers got 4.8 million likes. “Being at war with her body is so last season,” she says in the video, posted after pictures of her running around in Los Angeles circulated online.

That mantra is true, to be sure, but it’s easier said than done. Even Cabello has a hard time following him. She braced herself for what she might feel when those aforementioned bikini photos aired: “I need to work out. I need to eat better.” “Not that these things are bad,” she says. “But maybe I wouldn’t think about them as much if there weren’t people taking pictures of me.”

It’s not just the paparazzi that generate moments of self-doubt. Cabello tells me about a time when she was exercising with her trainer, Jenna Willis – who is great, she says – and felt insecure. “She’s the same height as me, and I was comparing myself to her because she’s so much skinnier than me,” she recalls. “I was like, ‘Yeah, but I’ve been working out and I’m better, right? look better, right?'”

It was Willis who helped to silence those voices in Cabello’s head, reminding her that how she feels is more important than appearances; that life is about balance and enjoying food. These are health philosophies we’ve all heard – but when you’re Camila Cabello and millions are analyzing your beach photos, it’s hard to turn off the noise. Now, when she’s feeling depressed, she just hangs up and goes outside.

“When I’m having negative thoughts about my body, that’s when I binge eat cookies and then I get an upset stomach,” she says. “It’s weird psychology: the more I love my body, the more I really want to take care of it… As long as I’m healthy, working out and feeling good, that’s the best I can do. It’s no use trying to have another body type.”

At this point in our conversation, Cabello arrives at his destination. When I ask her if she will have time to relax and decompress, she says, “To be honest, not yet, but I will after this weekend.” There’s a calm in her voice when she says this – a stillness, a readiness. She seems perfectly prepared for what’s to come: album promotion, performances and, no doubt, more scrutiny about her body, her relationship, her everything. But she’ll be fine, because just on the horizon there’s a day off. This is non-negotiable.

“It’s important to be aware not only of what’s making you sad or anxious, but also what makes you happy,” she says. “I want to be happy and enjoy my life. It’s kind of like that.”

