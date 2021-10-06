Camila Pitanga introduces her new boyfriend through social networks – Famous

On the night of this last Tuesday (05/10), the actress
Camila Pitanga
shared a click from the Philosophy teacher
Patrick Person
, 46, revealing to his followers that he is having a new romance with the boy. In the publication’s caption, the artist wrote: ”
Yellow the warmest color, I love yellow
“.
According to the newspaper
Extra
, this is the first relationship of
Camila
since the end with the arts
Beatriz Coelho
, in December 2020, after nearly two years together.
Patrick
Carioca, Doctor of Philosophy from UFRJ, with specialization in Philosophy of Art abroad. Currently, in addition to being a professor at the UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense), he is a critic of cinema and theater and has released some books on the subject. It is worth remembering that the advice of
Pitanga
confirmed to the newspaper the relationship of the actress.
On Instagram, the professor posts about the various lectures he participates, in addition to the texts he has published. Remember that in this last week,
Camila
took your daughter,
Antnia
, aged 13, to be vaccinated against coronavirus. In the publication’s caption, the actress shared an emotional text.
“It’s an emotion unlike anything else. Being with her taking an important step towards immunization against Covid-19, a pride I can’t describe”
, he said.
“Young people, get vaccinated. You are the future of this country and the world. I believe and celebrate you. If your city is already vaccinating teenagers, don’t miss this opportunity. Talk to your parents and family about the second and third boosters dose, when necessary”
