Camila Pitanga introduces her new boyfriend through social networks – Famous

by

reproduce
Patrick Pessoa (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

On the night of this last Tuesday (05/10), the actress


Camila Pitanga

shared a click from the Philosophy teacher

Patrick Person

, 46, revealing to his followers that he is having a new romance with the boy. In the publication’s caption, the artist wrote: ”

Yellow the warmest color, I love yellow

“.

According to the newspaper

Extra

, this is the first relationship of


Camila

since the end with the arts

Beatriz Coelho

, in December 2020, after nearly two years together.

Patrick

Carioca, Doctor of Philosophy from UFRJ, with specialization in Philosophy of Art abroad. Currently, in addition to being a professor at the UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense), he is a critic of cinema and theater and has released some books on the subject. It is worth remembering that the advice of

Pitanga

confirmed to the newspaper the relationship of the actress.

On Instagram, the professor posts about the various lectures he participates, in addition to the texts he has published. Remember that in this last week,


Camila

took your daughter,

Antnia

, aged 13, to be vaccinated against coronavirus. In the publication’s caption, the actress shared an emotional text.

“It’s an emotion unlike anything else. Being with her taking an important step towards immunization against Covid-19, a pride I can’t describe”

, he said.

“Young people, get vaccinated. You are the future of this country and the world. I believe and celebrate you. If your city is already vaccinating teenagers, don’t miss this opportunity. Talk to your parents and family about the second and third boosters dose, when necessary”

Camila Pitanga