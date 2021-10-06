Camila Pitanga introduces her new boyfriend through social networks – Famous

Patrick Pessoa (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

On the night of this last Tuesday (05/10), the actress



Camila Pitanga



shared a click from the Philosophy teacher



Patrick Person



, 46, revealing to his followers that he is having a new romance with the boy. In the publication’s caption, the artist wrote: ”



Yellow the warmest color, I love yellow



“.

According to the newspaper



Extra



, this is the first relationship of



Camila



since the end with the arts



Beatriz Coelho



, in December 2020, after nearly two years together.

Patrick



Carioca, Doctor of Philosophy from UFRJ, with specialization in Philosophy of Art abroad. Currently, in addition to being a professor at the UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense), he is a critic of cinema and theater and has released some books on the subject. It is worth remembering that the advice of



Pitanga



confirmed to the newspaper the relationship of the actress.

On Instagram, the professor posts about the various lectures he participates, in addition to the texts he has published. Remember that in this last week,



Camila



took your daughter,



Antnia



, aged 13, to be vaccinated against coronavirus. In the publication’s caption, the actress shared an emotional text.



“It’s an emotion unlike anything else. Being with her taking an important step towards immunization against Covid-19, a pride I can’t describe”



, he said.