Camila Pitanga is dating philosophy professor

Camila Pitanga then dates philosophy teacher

This Tuesday (05) Camila Pitanga posted a photo of her new boyfriend, philosophy professor Patrick Pessoa. The actress captioned the photo with the phrase “Yellow is the warmest color. I love yellow”, referring to the colors used by him in the image. The actress’s press office confirmed the relationship.

In fact, this is Camila’s first relationship since she ended with the artisan Beatriz Coelho, in December 2020. Patrick Pessoa is from Rio de Janeiro, with a doctorate in Philosophy from UFRJ, with a specialization in philosophy of art abroad. Currently, in addition to being a professor at UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense), he is a film and theater critic.

Camila with Beatriz Coelho. Photo Agnews

Camila out of Globo

By the way, in June of last year, Camila Pitanga did not have her contract renewed with Globo. Previously, Rede Globo had a fixed casting and that regardless of the person being involved in a production, they received a salary from the station. In this new format, only actors who are on the air or already booked in a production receive a salary.

Among the names of medallions “dismissed” by Rede Globo are: Malu Mader, Carolina Ferraz, Malvino Salvador, Miguel Falabella, José de Abreu, Vera Fisher, Bianca Bin and Bruno Gagliasso

fright

In August 2020, Camila Pitanga and her 12-year-old daughter Antonia received the diagnosis of Malaria. Thus, the actress confirmed the information and revealed that she had peaks of fever, suspecting Covid 19 “It was 10 days of a lot of suffocation. Between spikes of high fever, chills and total uncertainty. There was the shadow of the possibility of being with covid-19. Only on Sunday I received the negative result of my PCR.”

Camila said that instead of being relieved by the negative Covid result, she was even more worried because she was not sure of her diagnosis. “But instead of relieving myself, the agony remained because I had no idea what I could have. I was adrift. Well then, a friend of mine suspected that these peaks of fever associated with the fact of being in social isolation in an area of ​​Atlantic Forest on the coast of São Paulo could be malaria. I was instructed to talk to two infectious disease specialists.”

The actress then looked for Dr Luiz Fernando Aranha and Dr André Machado who guided her to look for the Hospital das Clínicas at USP. “Since the suspicion was malaria, a very rare disease, there is no better place for you to be treated than the SUS network, a place of reference and excellence for endemic diseases.” he pointed out.

Camila was promptly assisted by a 100% female team at Sucen’s laboratory. Thus, the test results confirmed the suspicion of malaria.