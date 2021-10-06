Camila Pitanga lives with a 46-year-old teacher – Zoeira

The actress Camila Pitanga revealed photo of the new love being published in Instagram, this Tuesday (6). Philosophy teacher, Patrick Person, 46, is the name of the winner of the carioca’s heart.

The actress’s press office confirmed to the Extra newspaper that they are really dating.

“Yellow is the hottest color. I love yellow”, published Camila Pitanga referring to the colors used by the beloved in the image.

Who is Patrick Pessoa?

The professor is from Rio de Janeiro, PhD in Philosophy from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), with a specialization in Philosophy of Art abroad. He currently works as a professor at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF).

The new romance is the actress’ first relationship since the end of the union with the artisan Beatriz Coelho, in December 2020, after nearly two years together.

In Instagram comments, fans of the actress commented on the teacher’s resemblance to celebrities. “Looks like young Tiago Lacerda,” said a follower. Another said: “it’s Silva’s lookalike!”.