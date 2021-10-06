Campo Grande alert for Ebola family viruses? Sesau clarifies confusion about press release · Jornal Midiamax

Sesau (Municipal Health Department) clarified that the “alert document” issued by the Cievs-CG (Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center) about the marburg virus, from the same family as Ebola, it is a routine service communication and there are no suspected cases in Campo Grande or even in Brazil.

Health authorities put the virus on the planet’s radar after the WHO (World Health Organization) confirmed disease outbreak in southwestern Guinea, with a death. However, the outbreak was declared extinct on September 16, 2021.

Despite this, it is part of the routines of health professionals receive instructions about possible new diseases that are circulating. “They issue bulletins periodically with information about diseases that are circulating and are of public and collective health interest,” explained Sesau.

Anyway, it is necessary to have the attention of health teams to identify possible new viruses circulating in Campo Grande. Thus, the document was issued with orders to be widely disseminated to health professionals in the municipality, recommending that any suspected case of Marburg virus must be notified to the Cievs-CG.



Health professional working to combat the outbreak of the Marburg virus in Africa – Photo: WHO

About the Marburg Virus

The virus was first identified in 1967 and scares the health authorities for having presented lethality rate of up to 88%. Another problem is the difficulty in identifying the virus. “The clinical diagnosis of MVD [sigla para vírus de Marburg] it is difficult to differentiate from other febrile illnesses due to similarities in symptoms at the onset of the illness, such as Ebola virus, malaria, typhoid fever, leptospirosis, rickettsial infection and plague.”

Symptoms

As per the note from the Cievs-CG, the disease appears abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise. Muscle pain is a common feature. Severe diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramps, nausea and vomiting can start on the third day.

The appearance of patients at this stage was described as “ghostlike”, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces and extreme lethargy. Many patients develop severe bleeding manifestations within 7 days, and fatal cases often have bleeding, often from multiple areas.



Marburg virus is in the same family as the Ebola virus – Image: Publicity

Streaming

Initially, contamination occurs from prolonged exposure to mines or caves inhabited by Rousettus bat colonies. Once an individual is infected, the Marburg virus can spread by community transmission of people, through direct contact (skin or mucous membranes) with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials (bedding, clothing) contaminated with these fluids or wild animals (fruit-eating monkeys and bats ).



fruit bat [que se alimenta de frutos] is the main transmitter of the Marburg virus to humans – Photo: Reproduction

Prevention

Finally, the document lists a series of prevention measures, between them: