can ANS intervention prevent loss of benefits?

The scandal involving the Prevent Senior healthcare operator took on new consequences, with the intervention of the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) announced today, 6. In addition, a petition made by its customers shows the concern about possible punishments against the company and consequent loss of services.

The company is embroiled in a scandal after documents leaked by the CPI show that it hid that patients died of covid-19 in its hospitals while conducting an irregular study on the use of drugs to prevent disease, known as part of the “covid kit “.

In addition, the company is accused of concealing the cause of death of a doctor infected with the disease and of threatening employees who reported irregularities in the research.

Last week, however, the company’s clients created a petition on a platform to ask the bodies responsible for investigations against the company to have “greater responsibility in the investigations and disclosures about the case, with respect to thousands of beneficiaries who may directly be affected”.

The manifesto was accompanied by a march in São Paulo on the 1st, where people held posters asking for the “protection” of the company. With more than 505,000 customers and operating in 16 cities in three regions of the country, Prevent is among the ten largest operators in the country.

Recognized for offering an above average service and for having focused its services on the elderly, a public considered expensive by other operators, the company is currently being investigated by the CPI of the National Congress, by the CPIs of the city and state of São Paulo, by the Public Ministry of São Paulo, by the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp) and by the ANS.

Experts consulted by the UOL they state that, as the company has solid financial capacity, the risk of customers being left unattended is small. For Rafael Robba, a lawyer specializing in the right to health at the Vilhena Silva office, “consumers are frightened by this situation. And the concern is to preserve the services, since it is necessary to have a look at the elderly consumer at this time”, he declares .

Prevent Senior stated that it respects the beneficiaries’ manifesto and asks them to “be calm”. “The company is solid, will maintain the quality of services provided and will continue to take care of people”, he declared, also stating that “it repudiates the anonymous complaints brought to the CPI and believes that technical investigations in the judicial sphere will come to the truth”.

ANS intervention

The CEO of ANS, Paulo Rebello, said today, 6, at Covid’s CPI that operational failures were identified after a technical visit to Prevent Senior.

According to him, the operator “will be notified about the indication of the establishment of a special regime of technical direction, which has a specific rite, which will be duly observed by the ANS technicians”. “Close monitoring is not intended to take the operator out of the market, but to guarantee quality assistance to beneficiaries,” he declared.

According to Robba, a lawyer, it is necessary to observe how the agency’s intervention will be carried out. “[É preciso] that the ANS has careful action to preserve and protect the vulnerable population”, he says. He says that the elderly generally have more difficulties in being accepted in other health plans and often do not have alternatives with reasonable prices.

He points out, however, that there is no immediate risk of a closure of the operator, since it is still “serving customers and has a certain financial strength”.

Matheus Falcão, lawyer and researcher at the Health Program of the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Defense (Idec), agrees with the temporary solution of the Technical Direction Regime, in which ANS appoints a new technical director to control Prevent Senior during the period of investigation, such as the one being designed by the agency.

“This is a delicate case, many consumers are concerned, and the resolution of the problem requires an intervention by the ANS”, he says. [A opção] it does not happen to punish or repair the issue, but to continue the assistance, make the operator continue working and guarantee the quality of the service”, he says.

ANS did not take a position until the end of the matter, but in a press release it stated that it is taking all possible measures to investigate the evidence of violations of the supplementary health legislation and that Prevent Senior “has an obligation to maintain assistance to its most of 540,000 beneficiaries – with quality and in a timely manner”.

History of intervention at Unimed is bad

There is a fear that the possible intervention would be similar to that which occurred with Unimed Paulistana in 2015 due to a financial crisis at the company. This intervention was considered negative from the consumer’s point of view.

“At the time, consumers were waiting if any operator would buy the Unimed wallet, which did not happen. Many consumers went to court, and the ANS only allowed the portability of grace many months later”, says Robba. According to the lawyer, it created a moment of insecurity for consumers.

Other resources

According to Matheus, from Idec, Prevent Senior consumers who feel they are not receiving adequate treatment by the company can seek a consumer protection agency, or even go to court.

In addition, it is the consumer’s right to demand access to their medical records and, if they feel aggrieved, carry out portability – that is, change their health plan without having to comply with a grace period (waiting time to be able to activate the coverage of services and medical assistance) .

“If [o consumidor] if he feels aggrieved, he can denounce the operator, and if he wants to leave the plan, there is the possibility of carrying out portability, which is a consumer’s right,” he says.