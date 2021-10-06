Can Felipão leave? Bolzan talks about the coach’s future, cites “embarrassing defeat” and minimizes discussion in the locker room

Not even a possible new stumble against Cuiabá this Wednesday, 9:30 pm, at the Arena, will take Felipão and his coaching staff out of Grêmio. At least that is the will of president Romildo Bolzan Jr, who banked continuity and once again preached the need for union of all segments of the club in an interview with Rádio Guaíba.

“There is no such thing (possible exchange). Honestly, what we have to do is seek solidarity. It’s not just one agent. It belongs to everyone. Management, coaching staff, players. It’s the players who solve our problem. With the support of the management and the commission. The crowd is also fundamental. This is not the time to make a divergent situation that compromises the environment. We have to organize ourselves to look for solutions”, he mentioned.

This was Bolzan’s first manifestation since losing to Sport, by 2-1, on Sunday, in a game he classified as “embarrassing”:

“If we keep brooding over the past, we won’t look for the future. We are all in debt. Embarrassing defeat. We need to recover, organize and move forward”, he admitted.

Bolzan talks about the locker room discussion

The Grêmio president did not deny the information released this Tuesday that there was a heated discussion between the players in the dressing room after the defeat – understand everything here. But he tried to minimize and even understand the situation:

“What happened in the locker room after the game is absolutely normal. A human being who is indifferent to defeat is wrong. Indignation is part of these moments. Eye to eye, face to face conversation. What happened, happened. It is a fait accompli”.

In 18th place with 22 points, Grêmio understands that a victory over Cuiabá will be fundamental in the fight against the fall. The team coached by Jorginho is also coming off a defeat by taking 2-0 at home to América-MG.