Capcom makes the PC its main platform • Eurogamer.pt

Capcom will make the PC its main platform.

Haruhiro Tsujimoto, COO of Capcom, spoke with Japanese Nikkei (thanks to VGC) that they will strive to make the PC their main platform and that they hope to reach close to 50% of their sales on this platform by the end of 2022.

Tsujimoto says the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise was one of TGS’s biggest draws and people will soon begin to notice this shift in Capcom’s approach and focus.

During the pandemic, sales of the digital versions increased considerably and the PC market saw a spike in popularity in Japan, two factors that are helping to encourage Capcom to change its stance. In addition, Capcom’s catalog continues to sell well in the long term in digital form and the PC versions stand out.

“PC will be mainstream in the future,” says Capcom that it hopes to see the console transition start to take notice even more soon. Additionally, Capcom believes that the convenience of mobile phones doesn’t make up for the small screens that don’t make them suitable for big experiences and epic scale.