Car maker Tesla sentenced to pay $137 million for racism to former employee | Economy

A California court sentenced electric car maker Tesla to pay $137 million damages to a former black employee for turning a blind eye to the racism he suffered at a company factory. The sentence was announced this Monday (4).

Hired through an employment agency, Owen Díaz worked as a forklift operator between June 2015 and July 2016 at the company’s factory in Fremont, California. There, he was the target of racist insults and a hostile work environment, according to court documents.

During the trial, Díaz reported that African-Americans at the factory, where his son also worked, were constantly maligned and given racist nicknames.

“Tesla’s progressive image was a front to hide the degrading treatment of its African-American employees,” the lawsuit says.

Diaz said that despite complaints made to the administration, Tesla, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, did not act to stop these behaviors.

Million Dollar Damage As a result, a San Francisco federal court jury on Monday sentenced Tesla to pay Díaz $136.9 million, Bloomberg News reported, quoting one of the plaintiff’s attorneys, Lawrence Organ.

“We are delighted that the jury has seen the truth and has established a sum that will hopefully get Tesla to act,” Organ told The Washington Post.

Tesla’s Vice President of Human Resources, Valerie Capers Workman, admitted that the environment “was not perfect” at the Fremont plant, where other employees also said they “heard regularly racist insults.”