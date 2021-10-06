Carnage’s Drive was inspired by scorpions

Behind the scene-stealing special effects festival in Venom: Time of Carnage there’s a lot of effort by a team of animators to build the most realistic digital models possible of the two symbiotes named in the title. In an interview with Variety, visual effects supervisor Sheena Duggal spoke about the inspiration for moving the monstrous version of villain Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), revealing a direct link to the animal world.

“”We had to come up with a completely new design for the character and how his tentacles moved. We saw the way a scorpion moves, with its tail behind its head and moving it forward in a menacing way, and we thought, ‘Let’s do this with Carnage'”, said Duggal.

Venom: Time of Carnage, will have Woody Harrelson reprising the role of Cletus Kasady, with the character finally morphing into Carnage, a red and even more destructive variant of Venom.

The sequel again starring Tom Hardy premieres on October 7th.

