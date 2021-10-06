Casa do Porco, in downtown SP, is the 17th best restaurant in the world, according to the ‘World’s 50 Best’ list | São Paulo

The restaurant A Casa do Porco, owned by the partners Jefferson and Janaína Rueda, in downtown São Paulo, is among the 50 best in the world, according to the world list ‘World’s 50 Best’, by the British magazine restaurant.

The list was released this Tuesday (5), in Belgium, and is considered as the Oscar of world gastronomy. In 2021, the traditional São Paulo restaurant was ranked 17th on the British list.

“A Casa do Porco” is the only Brazilian to appear among the 50 best restaurants in the world this year. In the last edition, in 2019, the unit had won 39th position in the list of the 50 best. Chef Jefferson Rueda signs the space menu.

Because of the pandemic, the ‘World’s 50 Best’ list was not released in 2020.

In this year’s list description, the menu signed by chef Jefferson Rueda is described as “a celebration of the pig in countless forms”.

“On a farm in his hometown, São José do Rio Pardo, in the state of São Paulo, Jefferson Rueda raises pigs with a natural diet of whey and vegetables. After slaughtering in his own slaughterhouse, the chef uses every part of the animal in inventive dishes, such as pork jowl sushi and homemade blood sausage”.

2 out of 5 Restaurant Casa do Porco, in downtown São Paulo, appears as one of the 50 best restaurants in the world, according to a list made by a British magazine — Photo: Reproduction Restaurante Casa do Porco, in downtown São Paulo, appears as one of the 50 best restaurants in the world, according to a list made by a British magazine — Photo: Reproduction

The magazine also highlighted the restaurant’s ambience, described as “more fun than fine dining, with a main room adorned with miniature pigs, colorful decor and interesting artifacts from the chef’s travels.”

The number 1 in the British ranking of 2021 was the restaurant Noma, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Noma had already been named the best restaurant in the world by the magazine in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, before closing in 2016 and moving to a new location in 2018.

3 out of 5 Tasting menu at ‘A Casa do Porco’, by chef Jefferson Rueda, in downtown São Paulo, on Rua Araújo. — Photo: Mauro Holanda/Disclosure Tasting menu at ‘A Casa do Porco’, by chef Jefferson Rueda, in downtown São Paulo, on Rua Araújo. — Photo: Mauro Holanda/Disclosure

gastronomy celebration

Present at the ceremony to publicize the list, in Antwerp, Belgium, chef Jefferson Rueda and his wife, Janaína Rueda, dedicated the award to national cuisine and to all Brazilian chefs.

“It’s an honor to be on this list alongside the world’s greatest chefs. I think this award is for all of Brazil, for all chefs and restaurants in our country, who represent our cuisine so well. And I hope that as soon as we can have more Brazilians among the 50 best in the world”, stated Jefferson Rueda.

4 out of 5 Jefferson and his wife, Janaína Rueda, at a ceremony this Tuesday (5) in Belgium. — Photo: Maria Vargas/Disclosure Jefferson and his wife, Janaína Rueda, at a ceremony this Tuesday (5) in Belgium. — Photo: Maria Vargas/Disclosure

The ‘World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021’ list was voted by more than a thousand industry experts, who voted in November 2019 and, after a period of 1 year and a half, were able to update their votes in March of this year, because of the pandemic.

Of the 50 chefs on the list, 42 attended the ceremony in Belgium. Only Asian chefs could not be present, due to travel restrictions still in force on the European continent.

5 out of 5 Team that works with Jefferson Rueda and his wife, Janaína Rueda, at the “A Casa do Porco” restaurant, in downtown São Paulo. — Photo: Mauro Holanda/Disclosure Team that works with Jefferson Rueda and his wife, Janaína Rueda, at the “A Casa do Porco” restaurant, in downtown São Paulo. — Photo: Mauro Holanda/Disclosure