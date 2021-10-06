Casa do Porco is the only Brazilian restaurant in the list of the 50 best in the world

The in-person awards just took place in Antwerp, Belgium. The World’s 50 Best. Last year, due to the pandemic, there was no award.

The only Brazilian restaurant to appear on the list was the pig’s house, by chef Jefferson Rueda, which was ranked 17th, rising 22 positions in relation to the last edition, when it ranked 39th.

In an atmosphere of hope and recovery, chefs Jefferson and Janaína Rueda dedicated the award to national cuisine and to all Brazilian chefs.

“It’s an honor to be on this list alongside the world’s greatest chefs. I think this award is for all of Brazil, for all chefs and restaurants in our country, who represent our cuisine so well. And I hope that as soon as we can have more Brazilians among the 50 best in the world”, stated Jefferson Rueda.

First place at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 went to Danish Noma, by chef René Redzep. More than 1,000 food industry experts and traveling gourmets voted in November 2019 and, after an atypical 1.5-year period for the entire hospitality industry, were able to update their votes in March of this year. Of the 50 chefs on the list, 42 attended the ceremony, in an admirable effort to celebrate the world’s cuisine. Only Asians could not be present, due to travel restrictions still in force on the continent.

Last month, the 50 Best had crowned positions 51 to 100 on its list, in addition to awarding Peruvian Pia León, owner of Mil e Kjolle restaurants, as the Best Female Chef in the World. In this selection, which precedes the main prize, there were also Brazilians: the São Paulo DOM (61st), by Alex Atala, Oteque (67th), by Alberto Landgraf, and Lasai (85°), by the couple Rafa Costa e Silva and Malena Cardiel, both from Rio de Janeiro.