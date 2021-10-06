Casa do Porco is voted the 17th best restaurant in the world

Press Release/The Pig’s House

O The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, considered the Oscar of gastronomy, released today (5) the 2021 edition of its traditional ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world – with the presence of Brazil. the pig’s house stayed in 17th place, being the only Brazilian on the list.

The establishment in São Paulo, led by the chef Jefferson Wheel, rose 22 positions since the last ranking – after a year and a half, since the award did not happen in 2020 due to the pandemic. “It’s an honor to be on this list alongside the world’s greatest chefs. I think this award is for all of Brazil, for all chefs and restaurants in our country, who represent our cuisine so well. And I hope that as soon as we can have more Brazilians among the 50 best in the world”, said the chef.

With a focus on enjoying all parts of the pig, the restaurant in the center of São Paulo had already been a highlight of previous editions, voted the best in Brazil and the 4th in Latin America. The mind behind the establishment had already been recognized: Rueda was named the 79th best chef in the world in 2020 at The Best Chef Awards.

Following the proposal of serving high country cuisine, A Casa do Porco stands out for its eight-stage tasting menu – with dishes ranging from its own sausages and panceta crackling with guava paste to pork tartar, pork sushi and Porco San Zé, roast slowly for eight hours. In addition, last year, a 100% vegetarian version was developed, with seasonal vegetables from Sítio Rueda. He also raises the pigs that supply the restaurant.

World’s Best Restaurants 2021 Top 50 is led by the Dane name, by chef René Redzepi. Closed in 2016 and reopened two years later, in another location, the restaurant has been awarded the title of best restaurant in the world four more times. Organizers describe it as “innovative seasonal cuisine and brewing witchcraft from the world’s most discerning chef.” With a constantly changing menu, Noma closes before each season so your team can develop new items, mixing ingredients from the land and sea.

In addition to A Casa do Porco, Brazil appeared again in the version of the 100 best restaurants in the ranking, with SUN (in 61st position), Othek (67th) and lasai (85th).

