Casemiro is cut from selection due to a tooth problem; Douglas Luiz is called – 10/05/2021

The defensive midfielder Casemiro, of Real Madrid, was cut from the selection today (5) and is out of the games against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay, for the Qualifiers. Tite’s coaching staff called Douglas Luiz, from Aston Villa, as a replacement.

“We kept in touch with Real Madrid and the player. We received from the club the exams and medical report showing an infectious process in the wisdom tooth with indication of absolute rest and impossibility of training in the next five days”, said the team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, via advice.

Casemiro should have performed in Bogota, Colombia, earlier this morning, but he didn’t even travel. Initially, the CBF staff cited a “personal problem” to explain the absence. The technical committee even assessed whether it would be possible to have it on the FIFA date, but the scenario was not positive.

Douglas Luiz is another English football player called up. As he was on the wide list that Tite sent to FIFA, he was also included in the request that the CBF made to the Brazilian government to grant exceptions to those who come from the United Kingdom so that they do not comply with the 14 days of quarantine provided for in interministerial ordinance 655, of June 23rd.

Without Casemiro, Tite chose to cast Fabinho as a starter in today’s training (5), in Bogotá. In midfield, the coach still has options Fred, Edenílson and Gerson. Paquetá can perform the function, but has acted in a more advanced way.

Brazil faces Venezuela on Thursday (7), Colombia on Sunday (10) and Uruguay on the 14th. The third game will be in Manaus.