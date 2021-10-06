Casemiro is cut from the national team due to tooth infection, and Tite summons Douglas Luiz | Brazilian Team

Without being able to count on Casemiro, coach Tite called up defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz on Tuesday to defend the Seleção in the October triple round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Brazil will face Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

Douglas Luiz, who defends Aston Villa, from England, was Olympic champion in Tokyo and was in the runner-up group of the last Copa America.

One of the team’s captains, Casemiro was expected this Tuesday morning at the team’s concentration in Bogotá, Colombia, but did not show up.

– We kept in touch with Real Madrid and the player. We received from the club the exams and medical report showing an infectious process in the wisdom tooth with an indication of absolute rest and impossibility of training in the next five days – explained Rodrigo Lasmar, national team doctor.

See too:

+ Selection will have Guilherme Arana and other news against Venezuela

+ English clubs ask for a return call before the game against Uruguay

1 of 1 Douglas Luiz, defensive midfielder, in action at the Olympics — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Douglas Luiz, defensive midfielder, in action at the Olympics — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Without Casemiro, Tite trained with Fabinho as a starter in the Brazilian midfield this Tuesday.

Tite also has Edenilson, Fred and Gerson, players who work in the sector, but have less defensive characteristics.

For the match in Caracas, on Thursday, at 20:30 (GMT), the Seleção will also not be able to count on striker Neymar, suspended for the second yellow card.

See too:

+ Special: about to complete 100 games for the national team, Thiago Silva speaks in an exclusive interview

After facing Venezuela, Brazil faces the Colombia on Sunday, at 6 pm (GMT), in Barranquilla. Finally, next Thursday, he makes a derby against the Uruguay, at 9:30 pm, at the Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus.

The team leads the qualifiers with 100% success after eight games.

See all players summoned by Tite: