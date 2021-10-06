Cash lowers interest on mortgages in a savings-related modality

Caixa announced the reduction in the annual interest rate on real estate credit in the SBPE (Brazilian Savings and Loan System) modality of 3.35% to 2.95%, with payment term of up to 35 years old. In addition to lowering the interest rate, the banking institution will make available the option of a six-month grace period for the beginning of the payment of the interest installment and amortization.

Remembering that the amount accumulated in the break period will be added to the outstanding balance. The banking institution is the largest homeowner in Brazil, with a 67.1% market share.

These changes came at a good time for the real estate market, which has faced difficulties with the increase in the value of inputs and the lack of some construction materials. The payment terms and interest rate measures will take effect from October 18th.

Cash Loans

In addition to changes in interest rates on mortgage loans, the bank also announced loans through the Caixa Tem application. They have been implemented so that low-income people can apply for credits from BRL 300 to BRL 1,000. The novelty had already been announced by the president of Caixa.

However, it has only been implemented recently. The interest rates of the two lines of credit in Caixa Tem are of 3.99% per month. Regarding the payment term of the loan, the bank established a limit of 24 installments.