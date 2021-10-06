Caution: squirrel builds stock with 148 kilos of walnuts in a pickup truck

A red squirrel stored 148 kilos of walnuts in the pickup of American Bill Fischer, who for eight years tried to get him to stop.

All this time, between September and November, the squirrel was storing nuts inside 56-year-old Bill’s truck. Over the next three months of winter, the squirrel would use them for food, according to the Metro website.

To be able to use his vehicle, Bill, who lives in Fargo, North Dakota, USA, spends hours removing nuts from every corner of the car. “I’ve been dealing with this red squirrel since 2013, this has now become something of a ritual, with him filling my truck with nuts and me trying to remove them,” says Bill Fisher.

He even said he never sees the squirrel until the walnuts from the tree that grows near where he parks the truck begin to ripen in the fall.

Over the years, Bill tried various methods to convince the rodent to use his pickup truck as a food storage facility, even spraying the car with a strong pepper sauce mixture, but nothing seemed to work.

And this year the squirrel excelled, storing a record 148 kg of walnuts in Bill’s pickup truck. He admits that he feels bad about undoing all the red squirrel’s work, but the fact is he needs his vehicle and it has become a “ritual”.

“I need to have a sense of humor about this after so many years. I work as hard as the squirrel when I have to take my truck apart just to remove bucket after bucket of nuts,” he said.