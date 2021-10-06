César Tralli ‘fucks out’ when he learns that he won’t take over the Jornal Hoje

Globo continues to make several changes in relation to the broadcasters’ program hosts. This time, Jornal Hoje, currently presented by Maju Coutinho, will have another person in front of the bench. O journalist César Tralli, who heads SP1, was one of the journalists who would like to enter this position, but that will not be possible.

With the departure of Tiago Leifert, who will leave Globo in December after The Voice Brasil, the Marinho family company has already selected a replacement. According to R7 columnist Flávio Ricco, Tadeu Schmidt will be in charge of Big Brother Brasil 22. Therefore, he will leave Fantástico and Maju Coutinho is quoted to present the Show da Vida.

With the interference at JH, César Tralli was interested in taking over the news, but Globo denied this request. As found the IN OFF, Ticiane Pinheiro’s husband didn’t like to have been “on the sidelines” and freaked out when he found out that someone else will take the place of Maju Coutinho in the afternoon journalist.

About Fantástico, it is still not known who will replace Thaddeus Schmidt definitively. Although Maju is one of the candidates speculated to take the place of Poliana Abritta, the station has not yet given this information about the direction of the Sunday attraction.

Continues after advertising

It is worth remembering that Tralli has replaced his colleagues at Jornal Hoje sporadically. When Maju Coutinho went on vacation, the communicator replaced her on the program. Over the 50 years of the attraction, several presenters have already been on the JH bench, such as Dony De Nuccio, Evaristo Costa, Carla Vilhena and Carlos Nascimento.

Tadeu Schmidt will present the ‘BBB22’

After speculation, Globo hit the hammer and chose the new BBB22 presenter. With Tiago Leifert out, Tadeu Schmidt will be in charge of the network’s reality show from next year. Before the decision, several names such as Marcos Mion and Ana Clara were mentioned as possible replacements for Leifert.

Decided to go platinum, Tiago Leifert will be seen on the network’s small screens until December 23, when the last episode of The Voice Brasil will be broadcast, in its 10th season. Amidst the rumors and that he would go back, the communicator himself spoke out and was firm in talking about his farewell to Globo after 15 years.

After the announcement of his departure from the network in September, Leifert participated in the program Mais Você, and gave more details of his decision in conversation with Ana Maria Braga. “I talked to the company, they were very nice, they were wonderful to me from the beginning. The Marinho family, they understand me”, said in one of the excerpts.