Chamber Commission approves new call for Guedes and invitation to Campos Neto to explain offshore companies | Policy

When the call is approved, the person is required to attend the committee. In the case of an invitation, no.

On Tuesday (5), the Chamber’s Committee on Labor and Public Service had already approved the summons to Guedes, and the Economic Affairs Committee of the Senate, invitations to Guedes and Campos Neto.

The existence of the accounts abroad was revealed last weekend by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). Since then, Guedes and Campos Neto have denied irregularities, stating that they informed the authorities about the existence of the companies abroad.

What Guedes and Campos Neto say;

What does the Code of Conduct say;

What is the international consortium.

Government allies in the Oversight and Control Committee on Wednesday asked that Guedes’ summons be turned into an invitation and suggested that the minister attend the committee in November, which angered the other deputies.

“This proposal is disrespectful. Will the Brazilian population have to wait a month for him to answer why he has money in a tax haven?”, said deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO), author of the application.

The agreement did not prosper, and Guedes was summoned.

On Tuesday, Paulo Guedes’ lawyers released a statement in which they stated that the minister “has never acted or positioned himself in such a way as to collide public with private interests.”

When the information was revealed, the Ministry of Economy informed that all of Paulo Guedes’ private actions were “duly declared to the Federal Revenue, Public Ethics Commission and other competent bodies” (read the full text at the end of this article).

In the statement released on Tuesday by the defense, lawyers say that the minister is available to Congress and will file, “voluntarily”, a petition to the Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Supreme Court to explain the situation, “clarifying in a definitive way that the minister never acted or positioned himself in such a way as to collide public with private interests”.

According to the lawyers, Guedes left the management of the offshore company in December 2018, before taking over the ministry, and, according to the note, there was no remittance or withdrawal of amounts abroad while he was in office, “being certain that this has never benefited in the private sphere of any Brazilian economic policy”.

According to the note from Guedes’ defense, all the minister’s personal documentation was sent to the Public Ethics Commission and other competent bodies.

When the information was revealed, Campos Neto responded to the magazine “Piauí”:

“The companies are declared to the Federal Revenue and were incorporated for more than 14 years with income obtained over 22 years of work in the financial market, even arising from performance in executive functions abroad. There was no remittance of funds to the companies after my appointment to the public service. Since then, for compliance reasons, I have not made investments with company resources. Tax matters are not a function of my public service.”

Guedes and world leaders are accused of hiding money abroad

What does the Code of Conduct say

In Article 5, the Code of Conduct for the High Federal Administration, from 2000, prohibits high-ranking employees from holding financial investments – in Brazil or abroad – that may be affected by government policies.

“It is prohibited to invest in goods whose value or quotation may be affected by a government decision or policy about which the public authority has privileged information, due to the position or function, including variable income investments or in commodities, futures contracts and currencies for speculative purposes, except investments in investment modalities that the CEP may specify”, says the article.

The penalties for those who violate the rule range from a warning to a recommendation for dismissal. According to the Code of Conduct, public authorities are required to declare their assets to the Public Ethics Commission within ten days after taking office.

The information was obtained from 11.9 million documents from offshore administration offices around the world, to which the consortium had access.

615 journalists from 149 vehicles in 117 countries participated in the investigation. In Brazil, journalists from the Poder360 website, the “Piauí” magazine, the Agência Pública and the Metrópoles website took part in the investigation.

Read below the full note released this Tuesday (5) by Paulo Guedes lawyers:

Minister Paulo Guedes’ defense will file, voluntarily, a petition to the PGR and the STF, definitively clarifying that the minister has never acted or positioned himself in such a way as to collide public with private interests.

Regarding the Dreadnoughts company, the documents that will be filed make it clear that the minister since December 2018 has stepped away from his management, having no participation or interference in the company’s investment decisions.

Likewise, the documents show that there has been no remittance or withdrawal of amounts abroad by the aforementioned company, since when Paulo Guedes assumed the position of Minister of Economy, it being certain that he has never benefited in the private sphere from any Brazilian economic policy .

It is reiterated that all documentation and personal information of the minister was sent to the Public Ethics Commission and other competent bodies, at the beginning of the mandate, which never saw any conflict with the exercise of the position.

Once again, delusions and lies are created from the violation of confidential tax information of a legal and declared investment vehicle, with the sole objective of creating a political factoid. And to answer any doubts about the legal and ethical performance in his public and private life, Paulo Guedes will gather all the necessary information to demonstrate the lawfulness and compliance of his activities with the Code of Conduct of the Federal Administration and the Law on Conflicts of Interest . The minister has always placed himself at the disposal of public authorities and the National Congress in the exercise of his public function and remains available.

Ticiano Figueiredo and Pedro Ivo Velloso, lawyers for minister Paulo Guedes.

Read the full note of the Ministry of Economy, released when the information was revealed:

All the private performance of Minister Paulo Guedes, prior to his investiture in the office of minister, was duly declared to the Internal Revenue Service, Public Ethics Commission and other competent bodies, which includes his shareholding in the aforementioned company. The information was provided at the time of inauguration, at the beginning of the government, in 2019. Its performance has always respected the applicable legislation and was guided by ethics and responsibility.

Since taking up the position of Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes has withdrawn from all his activities in the private market, under the terms required by the Public Ethics Commission, fully respecting the legislation applied to public servants and occupants of positions in commission.

It should be noted that the Federal Supreme Court itself has already attested to the suitability and capacity of Paulo Guedes to exercise the position, in the judgment of the action proposed by the PDT against the Minister of Economy.