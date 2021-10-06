Chamber discusses ICMS based on average fuel value in the last two years | Policy

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), proposed to party leaders that the collection of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels takes into account the average value of the product in the two previous years.

Today, the tax, charged by the states, is based on the average price of gasoline, diesel and ethanol in the previous 15 days.

If the proposal is accepted, therefore, the states would take into account the average price of fuels in 2020 and 2021 when charging ICMS throughout 2022, for example.

Changing the period would be a way to reduce volatility in values. However, the expectation is that the new rule will lead to a loss of revenue for the states – and, therefore, it must suffer resistance from parliamentarians and governors.

According to interlocutors, the idea is that the average price is recalculated annually, based on the last 24 months. Under the proposal, there would be no change in the ICMS rates charged by each state.

After meeting this Tuesday (5) with Lira, who presented the initial idea of ​​the text, opposition leaders asked for more time to analyze the proposal.

Initially, the president of the Chamber intended to vote it still in session this Tuesday. There was an agreement, according to opposition leaders, for the proposal to be voted on next Wednesday (13), without obstructing the matter.

Questioned by journalists upon arriving at the Chamber on Tuesday, Lira said he would talk to the rapporteur of the matter, Deputy Dr. Jaziel (PL-CE), before detailing the proposal.

Fuel prices have generated friction between the government and Petrobras. On Monday (27), after President Jair Bolsonaro stated that he is studying ways to reduce fuel prices, Petrobras President Joaquim Silva e Luna stated that the state-owned price policy will be maintained, admitting that the values ​​could move up.

In line with President Bolsonaro, Lira attacked the state’s pricing policy and said he would discuss alternatives with leaders to secure the price of fuel.

On the same day, Petrobras announced that it would raise the price of diesel sold to distributors. With the readjustment, the average diesel sale price went from R$2.81 to R$3.06 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of R$0.25 per liter.

According to Petrobras, the increase of 8.89% comes after 85 days of stable fuel prices – the last increase before this one was on July 7th. Petrobras did not report any adjustment in the prices of other fuels.

The president of the Chamber articulated a meeting with leaders of the government’s support base and also those in the opposition to come up with an alternative. Today’s proposal will still be analyzed by the parties and should go to a vote next week.