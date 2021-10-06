Chape coach says Galo ‘will have to play a lot’ to win in Chapecó

With only 11 points added and only one victory in Brasileirão, Chapecoense receives Atlético this Wednesday (6), at 7 pm, at Arena Condá. Although the confrontation is between leader and lantern, Chape’s coach promises that the game will not be easy for Galo. For this match, Atlético will have nine absences.

In the first round, Atlético received Chapecoense at Mineirão and drew 1-1, in a difficult game – the first of the worst sequence of the Galo in the season, which was followed by two defeats to Ceará and Santos. On Wednesday, Chape, who is trying to rehab to avoid almost certain relegation, promises not to play an easy game, at least that’s what coach Pintado says.

“It was never easy to beat Chapecoense and that won’t happen at any time. Atlético will come here and will have to play a lot, continue playing as a leader, play like Palmeiras did, in order to surpass us. We’ll play at our limit, try with a really big heart to look for the best”, commented the coach.

With 49 points in the table, Galo won almost five times more points than Chapecoense, who has 11. Even with the disparity in the season, the team’s coach believes that the match against the leader will be an extra motivation for the squad.

“It’s always a motivation (playing against the leader). We know that this window in Chapecoense is very good for everyone. Facing up to the leader has added value and is important for all professionals here. We will try to do our best and find solutions. It’s another great opportunity for all of us to show that we deserve to work at a club like Chapecoense”, said Pintado.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.