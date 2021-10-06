Chapecoense vs Atlético-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

THE Chapecoense enters the field looking for the first victory at home in Serie A. As home team, the team has not won for 10 games, with seven defeats and three draws. The last home triumph was on June 2, over ABC, by 3-1, in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Verdão do Oeste is in the lantern and has only 11 points.

O Atlético-MG is isolated leader and is packed, with 15 straight games without losing in Serie A. They beat Internacional at home, in the last round. He is the best visitor at the Brazilian Nationals, with 24 points won in 12 games. Galo’s defense hasn’t conceded any goals in the competition for four games. Cuca’s team, however, will play with nine absentees.

Chapecoense – Technician: Painted

Back in command after serving suspension, Pintado should put Ignacio and Jordan in the starting defense. In midfield, Renê Júnior made a good debut and can start playing. He disputes position with Alan Santos. Moisés Ribeiro is an option in the sector due to the absence of Léo Gomes, vetoed by the medical department. In attack, Anselmo Ramon was substituted at half-time against São Paulo and is in danger of losing his place among the holders. Bruno Silva should act as fake 9 and give Geuvânio an opportunity to start the confrontation, forming the offensive trio that still has Mike.

Probable lineup: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Ignacio, Jordan and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro, Renê Júnior (Alan Santos) and Denner; Geuvânio, Mike and Bruno Silva.

Who is out: Kadu, Léo Gomes, Tiepo, Felipe Santana, Perotti and Vagner (injured); Henrique Almeida (improvement of physical form); Anderson Leite, Felipe Baxola and Joílson (transition).

Hanging: Anderson Leite, Bruno Silva, Busanello, Denner, Derlan, Geuvânio, Keiller and Pintado.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

The World Cup qualifiers, as well as suspension and injuries, took nine pieces available to coach Cuca. On defense, the Rooster will need to modify three pieces. Guga and Dodô will be the laterals. It remains to be seen whether Réver or Igor Rabello inherit Alonso’s vacancy. In attack, it is doubtful whether Keno will start alongside Hulk. Savarino didn’t even travel, in less than ideal physical conditions. Galo can be cast in a 4-3-3 (with Keno, Sasha and Hulk), or in a 4-4-2 with Tchê Tchê in the spot of the suspended Zaracho.

Probable lineup: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Igor Rabello (Rever) and Dodô; Allan, Jair, Tchê Tchê and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Keno (Sasha).

Who is out: Mariano, Diego Costa, Eduardo Vargas (DM), Savarino (sparing), Zaracho (suspended), Arana, Alonso and Franco (selections)

Hanging: Dodo, Hulk, Nacho, Junior Alonso and Sasha

