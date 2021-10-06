CHARGE: Merck Anti-Covid Pill



by Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — The capital markets were delighted, but euphoria over Merck’s (NYSE:) (SA:)) announcement last week that it may have an effective drug for Covid-19 that can be administered in form. taking the pill is probably premature.

Of course the news is nothing to be taken lightly. Intermediate results from a shortened Phase 3 trial – usually the last in a series of tests required for new drugs – strongly suggest that the drug is effective in preventing serious illness and death, and is free from significant side effects.

If this is confirmed by regulators, then the world will have its first effective treatment for Covid in the form of pills – incomparably easier to manufacture, distribute and mass-administered than vaccines.

However, it is unlikely to be a stand-alone answer to the biggest problem in controlling Covid-19: still low vaccination rates in the poorest countries. Less than 20% of India’s population of 1.38 billion people is fully vaccinated. Of the seven most populous countries in Africa, representing more than 730 million people, only South Africa has a vaccination rate above 6%. Molnupiravir will not stop the disease from spreading and mutating without hindrance among these people.

An antiviral pill is primarily a medicine, not a prophylactic. It is not an adequate substitute for mass vaccination. Merck’s press release indicates that the drug has some prophylactic quality, but the clinical trial focused only on treating people who already have Covid.

As such, the drug is likely to have the greatest impact – at least in principle – in rich countries, where it seems perfectly suited as a second line of defense in fighting infections among vaccinated people, and as a safety net for the substantial minorities that become refused or were unable to get the vaccine.

Whether state-backed health plans are willing to pay for a $700 pill treatment for people who have refused a $20 vaccine is another question, especially if it makes people more likely to accept the first – and best – line of defense against Covid.

However, before this stage is reached, there are more important questions to ask. The most urgent and related to security.

Merck excluded pregnant women from its trial and insisted on abstinence from sex between patients during treatment, suggesting that it has not ruled out the risk that the drug’s technology, which deliberately obstructs the way the virus replicates, could have consequences. unwanted items. Obviously, such things are beyond the scope of a 29-day trial.

Assuming the drug is finally approved, Merck seems willing to do its best with it. The company already has a preliminary $1.2 billion sales contract with the US, and others are lining up to place orders: Australia ordered 300,000 treatment units earlier this week.

But it is not possible to imagine how much the drug could yield in the poorest countries, given the lack of public information on prices in its preliminary agreement with Indian generic drug makers. Furthermore, it is unlikely that the company will be the only player on the field for long. Roche (OTC:) and to do (NYSE:) (SA:) they have antiviral drugs in development.

All of this, of course, is good for consumers, healthcare systems and anyone who wants to return to pre-Covid conditions as soon as possible. But the real watershed for pandemics remains mass vaccination. In the end, the benefits of achieving this seem greater than the rewards awaiting Merck shareholders.