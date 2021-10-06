Check out the locations and times of multivaccination for children and teenagers today – Capital

18 types of vaccine are available for those up to 15 years old at health posts

A child receives a dose of vaccine in a public health unit in Campo Grande. (Photo: Digulação/City Hall)

18 types of vaccine are available for children and teenagers up to 15 years old, at health centers in the capital’s neighborhoods. The city released today (5), the list of units and service hours.

The doses are part of the multivaccination campaign, which started this month, so that parents and guardians update their vaccination card. Vaccines are very important, as without them, children can develop serious illnesses.

Last year, five cases of measles were confirmed in Campo Grande. The disease had already been eradicated in Brazil, but returned in 2018. According to Sesau (Municipal Health Department), there were cases in people who never left the city. “This means that the virus is already circulating around here”, alarmed the head of the secretariat, José Mauro Filho.

Doses of BGC, Hepatitis B, Poliomyelitis (VIP – inactivated), Poliomyelitis (VOP – attenuated), Human Rotavirus G1P1, Pentavalent, Pneumococcal 10 valent, Meningococcal C (conjugate), Yellow Fever, Triple Viral, Tetraviral, Hepatitis A, are available DTP, Diphytheria and Tetanus (dT), HPV, 23-valent Pneumococcal, Chickenpox, Influenza and dTpa, which is only for pregnant women.

In the morning – From 7:30 am to 11:00 am, vaccination at the Center is at the UBS (Basic Health Unit) 26 de Agosto, USF (Family Health Unit) Vila Carvalho, USF Vila Corumbá. In the Lagoa region, they serve USF Bonança, USF Antártica, USF São Conrado, USF Portal Caiobá, USF Vila Fernanda, USF Tarumã, UBS Buriti, USF Oliveira, USF Batistão, USF Coophavila and UBS Caiçara.

In the Segredo region, vaccination takes place at the USF Seminary, USF Vila Cox, USF Vida Nova, CF Nova Lima, UBS Estela do Sul, UBS São Benedito, USF José Abrão, USF José Tavares, UBS Colonel Antonino, USF São Francisco, USF Vila Nasser, USF Jardim Paradiso and USF Azaleia.

At Imbirussu, parents can look for UBS Silvia Regina, UBS Popular, USF Indubrasil, USF Zé Pereira, USF Ana Maria do Couto, USF Aero Itália, USF Albino Coimbra, USF Serradinho and USF Lar do Trabalhador.

In the Bandeira region, they serve USF Arnaldo Figueiredo, USF Cristo Redentor, USF Cidade Morena, UBS Carlota, UBS Universitário, USF Itamaracá, USF Mape, USF Três Barras, USF Moreninhas and USF Tiradentes. In the Prosa region, USF Noroeste, USF Estrela Dalva, USF Nova Bahia, USF Marabá and USF Mara do Jacinto operate.

In Anhanduizinho, they are vaccinating at USF Mário Covas, USF Dom Antônio, USF Aero Rancho IV, USF Aero Rancho Granja, UBS Pioneira, UBS Jockey Club, USF Cohab, USF Nova Esperança, USF Anhanduí, UBS Dona Neta, USF Botafogo, CF Iracy Coelho, USF Parque do Sol, USF Aero Rancho, USF Macaúbas, USF Paulo Coelho, USF Los Angeles and USF Alves Pereira.

The afternoon – From 1:00 pm to 4:45 pm, not all stations open in the morning are open in the afternoon. At the center, they serve UBS 26 de Agosto, USF Vila Carvalho and USF Vila Corumbá.

In the Lagoa region, they only serve USF Bonança, USF Antártica, CF Portal Caiobá, USF Vila Fernanda and UBS Caiçara. In the secret region, vaccination is available at USF Seminary, USF Vila Cox, USF Vida Nova, UBS Estela do Sul, UBS São Benedito, USF José Abrão and USF José Tavares.

In the Imbirussu region, only UBS Popular and USF Ana Maria do Couto are open for vaccination. In the flag region, they serve USF Cristo Redentor, USF Cidade Morena, UBS Carlota, USF Três Barras and USF Tiradentes. In Prosa, the USF Estrela Dalva and USF Marabá operate.

At Anhanduizinho, the vaccine is offered at USF Mário Covas, USF Dom Antônio, USF Aero Rancho IV, USF Aero Rancho Granja, USF Cohab, USF Nova Esperança, UBS Aero Rancho, USF Macaúbas, USF Paulo Coelho and USF Alves Pereira.