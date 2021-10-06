Check out the minimum and recommended requirements for Far Cry 6 on PC

THE Ubisoft just updated the page of Far Cry 6 on its official website, which revealed the minimum and recommended requirements for the PC game.
In addition, the company also released three alternative configurations for specific options, such as 2K, 4K and ray-tracing.
Check them all below:
Minimum requirements (30 fps)
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-4460
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics Card: AMD RX 460 (4GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60GB of free space
Recommended requirements (60 fps)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7-7700
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics Card: AMD RX Vega 64 (8GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60GB of free space
2K configuration (60 fps, no ray-tracing)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7-9700K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics Card: AMD RX 5700XT (8GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60GB of free space
2K configuration (60 fps, with ray-tracing)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5-10600K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics Card: AMD RX 6900XT (16GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60GB of free space
4K configuration (30 fps, with ray-tracing)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5900X or Intel Core i7-10700K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics Card: AMD RX 6800 (16GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60GB of free space
More specific details regarding configurations are available by clicking here.
Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia and Luna.