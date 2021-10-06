Check out the results of this Tuesday’s Quina 5675 and Dupla Sena 2282 (5/10)

posted on 10/05/2021 19:57 / updated on 10/06/2021 00:14



Did the luck come to you? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Tuesday night (5/10), five lotteries: Quina’s 5675 contests; 2282 of the Double Seine; 1697 from Timemania, 2340 from Lotofácil and 515 from Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 23-48-50-52-67.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$3.1 million, presented the following result: 03-15-21-32-36-38-61. The team of the heart is the Inter of Limeira, from Sao Paulo.

The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 07-10-11-20-22-36 in the first draw; 07-13-24-25-26-29 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$1.9 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 500 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 05-07-14-15-18-20-24. the lucky month is March. The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 02-05-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-17-18-20-22-23-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lotteries

(photo: Reproduction)



Watch the full broadcast: