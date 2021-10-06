Chiellini condemns racism in Fiorentina vs. Napoli: “I feel ashamed as an Italian” | international football

“I think it was unacceptable. It takes extra effort from all of us. But, at the end of the day, we need rules that are enforced and enforced. That’s the most important. I feel ashamed as an Italian and a Tuscan,” said Chiellini.
The 37-year-old defender was born in Pisa, Tuscany, the same region as Florence, a city in Fiorentina and where there were racist insults against Napoli players. The Juventus player, however, says he does not consider Italy a racist country. But he is bothered by the repeated cases of discrimination in Italian football.
– We feel shame in Europe because a lot of people say that Italy is a racist country, and I don’t think that’s true. We need extra effort from everyone. What exactly, I cannot say. There are better people than me to fix this, but for sure, something needs to be done because we are projecting a bad image of ourselves out there – commented.
Fiorentina and the city of Florence condemned the events of last Sunday’s game. The club promised to identify those responsible for the insults. The Italian Federation said it had opened an investigation into the case.
Chiellini will be on the field this Wednesday for Italy, against Spain, in a single game for the semifinal of the League of Nations, at San Siro. The match takes place at 3:45 pm, with real-time monitoring on the ge. Belgium and France play the other semifinal, on Thursday, in Turin. The tournament decision is on Sunday.
Chiellini, Italy captain, training before the League of Nations semi-final against Spain — Photo: Matteo Bazzi/EFE