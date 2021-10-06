Chikungunya Infection Protects From Virus That Causes Joint Pain – 10/05/2021

Infection with the chikungunya virus, found in practically all Brazilian urban regions, induces an immune response capable of partially reducing the clinical consequences of infection with the mayaro virus —common in localities close to wild areas in Brazil — such as fever and joint pain . The discovery of cross-protection between the two viruses, which, despite having similar structures, are transmitted by different species of mosquitoes, took place in a research carried out by the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto (FMRP) at USP.

Although tests performed on mice and on blood samples from infected people indicate cross-protection, the study highlights the need for further studies to assess how much this result can contribute to controlling the spread of mayaro and as protection against the effects of virus infection.

During an infection, whether viral or not, the body is sensitized to develop an “immune memory”. “This memory is able to respond more quickly and with greater efficiency during a reinfection. However, viruses that have evolutionary proximity may also have similar structures, which are capable of activating immunological mechanisms previously induced by another virus”, explains Jornal da USP o researcher Marcílio Jorge Fumagalli, from FMRP, responsible for the work. “In this case, the immune response may or may not trigger protective mechanisms, even if the person has never been exposed to this new virus. produced it, being able to prevent or reduce the development of another disease.”

According to professor Luiz Tadeu Moraes Figueiredo, from FMRP, senior author of the work, the chikungunya and mayaro viruses are endemic in Brazil and cause febrile illness with joint involvement, such as pain and swelling that, in some cases, can last for months or years. “Chikungunya is a worldwide public health problem, being responsible for causing millions of cases and epidemics, mainly in tropical climate regions”, he points out. ” Its transmission occurs in urban environments through mosquitoes of the genus Aedes.”

On the other hand, mayaro has its distribution limited to regions of Latin America. Its transmission occurs through a different mosquito, of the genus Haemagogus, who lives in forest regions. “It is mainly transmitted in the wild between mosquitoes and vertebrate animals, such as monkeys and humans. It is also endemic in Brazil and responsible for sporadic outbreaks in regions of contact close to forests”, describes the researcher. “It is believed that human beings are accidentally infected by mayaro, however, its spread has caused great concern in public agencies and the scientific community. Like chikungunya, it causes acute febrile illness with inflammatory involvement of the joints (pains), which are the main symptoms, and in some cases this inflammation can develop into a chronic disease and last for months or years. Both viruses do not have vaccines or specific treatments available.”

“The specific diagnosis of mayaro is made through molecular tests, however the virus is only detected in the acute phase of the disease, five to seven days after infection, and it becomes more complicated to make the differential diagnosis, as we do not have tests specific serological tests to differentiate between infections by the two viruses”, reports Fumagalli. “The mayaro has a high expectation of emergence and transmission to other regions. Considering that the chikungunya virus circulates more widely and more commonly in the country, we decided to study the possible impacts of secondary infection by the mayaro, considering that it can still spread and circulate in regions where chikungunya already circulates.”

cross protection

During the research, experimental infections were carried out in mice and blood samples from people who were infected with chikungunya or mayaro were also used. “In mice, we performed the primary infection by chikungunya and, after a month, we performed the secondary infection by mayaro, which normally develops local acute inflammatory disease. In this context, we evaluated how the primary infection was able to change the profile of the secondary disease during the mayaro infection”, reports Fumagalli. “With the samples from infected people, we evaluated in vitro [em laboratório] the reactivity and cross-protection mediated by its antibodies against both viruses.”

“In mice, we observed in trials in vitro that only primary chikungunya infection is not able to induce high levels of antibodies with cross-protective properties for mayaro. However, after the secondary infection occurs, the levels of protective antibodies increase rapidly, and the disease picture is significantly reduced”, emphasizes the researcher. of inflammatory mediators, as well as a great reduction in the viral load, improvement in the pathology of infected tissues and in the clinical picture of the animals. This suggests that cross-protection in animals depends not only on antibody production, but on slightly more complex immunological mechanisms.”

With the human samples, the research found that people infected with chikungunya or mayaro produce large amounts of protective antibodies against the respective virus that causes the infection. “However, like what we observed in mice, the antibodies of these patients have very low levels of cross-protection”, highlights Fumagalli. “In view of the results observed in mice, we believe that a very similar situation should occur in humans, which potentially must respond quickly cross-reacted after infection, raising the levels of protective antibodies, which, in turn, play an important role in reducing the secondary disease.”

According to the researcher, the unprecedented cross-protection identified in the study does not allow inferences about possible treatments. “The research results suggest that people infected with the chikungunya virus at some point in their lives could potentially be partially protected from secondary mayaro virus infection, should this occur in the future,” he notes. “In this case, however, new questions arise, such as: how profound will be the clinical impact of this cross-protection during a reinfection with a different virus?; would this cross-protection be sufficient to limit the emergence of the mayaro virus in regions where the viruses circulate chikungunya?; what are the epidemiological consequences in the dynamics of transmission and dissemination of these viruses?”, he asks. “We hope that future epidemiological and clinical studies will help resolve these issues.”

The study had the participation of nine researchers, eight of them from FMRP, who conducted the experiments in mice, carried out in vitro assays and developed the project plan. The research also had the help of a professor at the University of Campinas (Unicamp), who conducted pathological analyses. The results of the work are presented in the article “Chikungunya virus exposure partially cross-protects against Mayaro virus infection in mice, published in the Journal of Virology”.

More information: e-mail [email protected], with Marcilio Jorge Fumagalli