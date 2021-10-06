Choo-Choo Charles turns meme into a complete horror game

If you know anything about mods, you’ve probably seen the immense number of situations where Thomas the Train is portrayed as a terrifying figure. Now, a developer has taken the meme one step further and created a complete game in which you face a killer train. Meet Choo-Choo Charles:

Choo-Choo Charles seems really inspired by the idea of ​​putting Thomas in Mister X’s shoes in Resident Evil 2. But, of course, making a whole game around it that makes a little more sense.

In horror indie your ultimate mission is to kill Choo-Choo Charles. To do this, you drive a small yellow train across an open world map, doing little quests for NPCs and powering up your train until it reaches a level that can stand up to Charles’ terror.

But throughout your journey, the evil train will be on the prowl. Encounters are random, which can generate a fair amount of tension and fright throughout gameplay.

Of course, the idea of ​​the game is to be a parody, and there are a lot of comic elements involved here, including a collection of dolls that shake their heads to place on your train’s dashboard. But that doesn’t stop the game from offering some legitimate moments of tension – after all, as ridiculous as a monster train is, no one wants to be scared off by something like this suddenly appearing on their side.